Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Devastated to See Latest Trump vs. Biden Polling: 'How Could This Be?'

Establishment bootlicker Jimmy Kimmel, who masquerades as a late-night talk show host, cannot believe your stupidity. Why, Mr. and Mrs. Rube, do you not listen to your superiors?

On Wednesday night’s episode of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the insufferable host complained about a new Wall Street Journal poll that showed former President Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in nearly all presumptive battleground states in this fall’s election.

The polling data, Kimmel said, “just gives me a headache. How could this be?”

It was a rhetorical question. At no point did Kimmel consider his own or his fellow elites’ role in Trump’s elevation.

In fact, the smug host proceeded to demonstrate the very thing he fails to understand.

“I mean, he doesn’t even lead in a poll of people who worked for him,” Kimmel said of the Republican candidate

Then came a string of anti-Trump quotes from former Trump associates and administration officials.

First, Kimmel cited former Vice President Mike Pence, who said, “I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump.”

Pence, of course, sought the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But his polling numbers remained consistently low, prompting the former vice president to withdraw from the race in October.

Will Trump win in November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (317 Votes) No: 2% (8 Votes)

In other words, despite the fact that GOP voters already rejected Pence, Kimmel thought the former vice president’s well-known antipathy toward Trump would somehow persuade or at least shame a few of them.

Next, Kimmel turned to Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who said, “Donald’s an idiot.”

Well, that should shrink the size of Trump’s rallies by a few thousand people, right?

It kept coming. Kimmel named and quoted former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Attorney General Bill Barr and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. All, of course, said unflattering things about Trump.

The host then asked for “music to speed this up because there are more.”

Without naming them, he quoted a half-dozen additional former Trump administration officials, including former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Kimmel, of course, could have saved time by reciting something like the following:

“Look, Trump supporters, all these warmongers, deep-state plants, serial liars and career Beltway insiders hate your guy. So what gives?”

Readers who can stomach the sight of Kimmel’s face and the sound of his voice may view the segment below:







Kimmel, of course, serves the establishment. Thus, his show has only two objectives: to advance the interests of the powerful and to make affluent leftists feel superior.

The first objective requires only that he parrot establishment media talking points. The second objective allows him to make what, in the modern late-night “comedy” world, passes for jokes.

But they are the kinds of jokes a decadent aristocrat might tell about a popular leader. At no point would it occur to the aristocrat that his own loathsomeness had helped elevate that leader in the first place.

Kimmel’s disbelief notwithstanding, the Wall Street Journal poll did show Trump leading Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

If those numbers hold, and if all other states repeat their certified results from 2020, Trump will win this fall’s presidential election.

What Kimmel, his establishment masters and his smug fellow elites will do then is anyone’s guess.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.