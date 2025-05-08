Watch: Joe Biden Insults American Voters by Giving Ridiculous Explanation for Kamala Harris' Loss

For many years, ABC’s “The View” has functioned as the cosmic epicenter of woke lunacy, breathtaking stupidity, and pro-establishment lies. In fact, the show languishes in such an abyss of mindlessness that few guests could manage to make things worse.

Enter former President Joe Biden, whose pudding-like brain has long since disconnected him from anything resembling reality.

Thursday on “The View,” when asked about his level of surprise over former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 election loss to President Donald Trump, Biden declared himself unsurprised and then delivered an explanation so divorced from reality and so insulting to tens of millions of American voters that the former president, if he had any shame, would slink back into the basement from which he emerged and never again give another interview.

If that sounds harsh, good. Biden and every other woke, virtue-signaling liberal posing as the moral superior of others deserves that and then some.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Biden said of Harris’ loss, “not because I didn’t the vice president was the most qualified person to be president — she is; she’s qualified to be President of the United States of America.”

More qualified than the actual former president who defeated her? That was tall tale number one.

Tall tale number two immediately followed. And readers no doubt will find it much, much worse.

“I wasn’t surprised because they went the route of the sexist route, the whole route,” the former president continued.

“I mean, this is a woman, she’s this, she’s that,” Biden added, mimicking the imaginary strategy of Harris’ Republican opponents. “I’ve never seen quite as successful and a consistent campaign undercutting the notion that a woman couldn’t lead the country.”

On what planet does Biden reside? Who in the Trump campaign or among prominent Trump supporters came within a thousand miles of making that argument?

Of course, the former president sank even lower. After all, when it comes to accusing people of bigotry without evidence, woke liberals have never yet found rock bottom.

“And a woman of mixed race,” Biden continued. “And they played that to a — fairly well.”

Again, who in the Trump campaign or among the president’s prominent supporters ever did such a thing? Biden did not say. He merely spewed invective, as woke liberals do when they have no evidence.

From there, the former president offered another nonsensical explanation — something to do with COVID. But the reader would profit more from almost any other activity than from listening to Biden’s drivel on that subject.

The relevant segment began around the 2:00 mark in the following video.

Liberals appear at their most insufferable when they begin to throw around “racism” and “sexism” accusations. No doubt many readers have experienced this with friends or family members. You want to think well of them, but their baseless pretensions to moral superiority grow tiresome.

They will, for instance, without shame or irony, demand that you choose someone because of her sex and skin color. That, of course, constitutes actual sexism and racism.

Then, when you reject their candidate on other grounds, the liberal sexists and racists look not in the mirror, but into your heart, where they profess to discover the same bigotry they neglect to see in themselves.

Unless they abandon such arrogant presumptions, one struggles to identify any possible common ground with them.

In the meantime, one could hardly imagine a more appropriate setting for Biden to have reminded us of his imbecility. He fit in perfectly.

