Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Watch: Joe Biden Keeps Forgetting His Mask After He Speaks

President Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter after forgetting to put on a mask when he left the podium following remarks on the state of coronavirus vaccinations at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.Alex Wong / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden listens to a question from a reporter after forgetting to put on a mask when he left the podium following remarks on the state of coronavirus vaccinations at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By C. Douglas Golden
Published April 7, 2021 at 8:15am
Mewe Share P Share

Neanderthal thinking, it seems, is alive and well at the White House.

That’s the term President Joe Biden coined for anyone who doesn’t wear a mask. Last month, in the wake of announcements by Mississippi and Texas that they were removing mask requirements and allowing businesses to reopen at full capacity, he told reporters, “I hope everybody’s realized by now, these masks make a difference.”

“The last thing, the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything is fine, take off your masks, forget it. It still matters,” Biden said.

TRENDING: Biden Tries to Backtrack on Georgia Boycotts When He Realizes Whom They Actually Hurt

Biden was also one of the first public officials to embrace double masking. Here’s a picture of him on Veterans Day in November wearing a cloth mask over what looks like an N95 mask:

So, yes, Joe Biden is very big on masks. When, of course, he remembers to wear them.

Do you think that Biden is a hypocrite on masking?

Take Tuesday, when he gave a speech at the White House to give an update on the vaccine rollout. While commending the job his administration had done on vaccinations (of course), he said America was “still in a life and death race against this virus.”

“Until we get more people vaccinated, we need everyone to wash their hands, socially distance and mask up in a recommended mask from the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Biden said.

“Think about it this way: Better times are ahead. And as I said before, we can have a safe, happy Fourth of July with your family and your friends and small groups in your backyard.”

Mask up, America. Just like Biden didn’t do at the end of the speech:

RELATED: Biden Tries to Backtrack on Georgia Boycotts When He Realizes Whom They Actually Hurt

As Charlie Spiering pointed out at Breitbart, this isn’t an infrequent event, despite the fact Biden signed an executive order mandating masks on federal property.

In fact, he was seen without a mask on federal property hours after signing the order.

Here he is on March 24 after an event marking Equal Pay Day at the White House. He had to come back to the podium to retrieve his mask:

And here’s Biden signing the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package:

Here he is after his remarks on International Women’s Day:

Chalk it up to Biden being confused; this was the speech where, just moments before he forgot his mask, he referred to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the Pentagon as, respectively, “the guy who runs that outfit over there” after a system search didn’t bring up the appropriate files fast enough.

It brings up questions about who’s really running the show when Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind him to return to the podium and put his mask on back in February:

Are we to assume any of these lapses would have made a substantive difference? No. However, Biden has arguably been America’s foremost mask evangelist. Here’s some propaganda-sounding mask-tweeting from Biden’s account last summer:

Masking is so important to him that, on the first full day of his administration, he signed an order mandating masks on federal property, and he has panned ditching mask mandates as “Neanderthal thinking” — yet he often leaves his own facial protection behind out of thoughtlessness.

I understand our 45th president is prone to forgetting things — but if masking up is that much of a priority to him, can’t he remember his own?

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







New Location of MLB All-Star Game Is Named After Co-Founder of Conservative Heritage Foundation
Biden Tries to Backtrack on Georgia Boycotts When He Realizes Whom They Actually Hurt
Watch: Joe Biden Keeps Forgetting His Mask After He Speaks
Gov. Kemp Blasts Stacey Abrams and John Kerry with 1 Takedown
Watch: Family Told to Leave Flight Because 2-Year-Old Daughter Wasn't Wearing Mask While Eating
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×