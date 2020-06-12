SECTIONS
Watch Joe Biden Mumble His Way Through Sentence Until He Admits 'I Don't Know'

By Randy DeSoto
Published June 12, 2020 at 9:07am
Former Vice President Joe Biden was caught once again struggling to string together a coherent sentence, finally ending his comments with, “I don’t know.”

The moment came during a roundtable discussion on Thursday in Philadelphia on reopening the economy.

Biden claimed early in the meeting that President Donald Trump has a “one-point plan”: open up and get America back to business.

“The failure to respond to the pandemic, I think the federal government has abdicated any effective leadership role, the White House at least has abdicated that role,” the former vice president said in a somewhat incoherent sentence.

Next came the one that wandered off to nowhere.

“You know the rapidly rising, um uh in with uh I don’t know. His just inability to focus on any federal responsibility. Him saying, ‘I take no responsibility.'”

What?

Do you think Joe Biden is fit to be president?

I guess he’s saying Trump took no responsibility to respond to the pandemic.

Not true.

What about closing down travel from China in January, then Europe, and other countries thereafter?

What about forming the Coronavirus Task Force under the leadership of Vice President Mike Pence to coordinate the nation’s response and marshal resources during the crisis?

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the U.S. had enough ventilators and also shipped thousands to New York and New Jersey.

His team brought in the private sector to ramp up testing, such that no other nation in the world comes close.

Trump also pushed the nation’s top corporations to switch to producing the needed medical supplies, like face masks, swabs and personal protection equipment.

I could go on, but that is sufficient to rebut Biden’s outlandish claim that the president and his team have not been very active in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Biden, of course, has been known to mangle some sentences in his four-decades-long public career; however, the frequency and the nature of the flubs seem to be more pronounced recently and perhaps related to age.

In at least one instance last summer, Biden did not even know what state he was in.

During a debate in February, the former Delaware senator claimed 150 million people had been killed by guns in the United States since 2007.

The entire current population of the country is 328 million, meaning about the equivalent of half the population was killed off by guns.

Obviously, we would notice if half the population were missing.

Even the nation’s deadliest war — the Civil War at approximately 600,000 deaths — only represented about 2 percent of the population.

Pew Research Center reported that about 40,000 people died from gun-related injuries in 2017, so over a 13 year period that’s some hundreds of thousands and far less than even one million.

If Biden were elected this November, he would be the oldest person, at 78, to assume or even hold the office of president.

When Ronald Reagan finished his second term, he was 77 years old. Trump would be 78 when leaving office if he were to serve another four years.

And let’s hope he does, because Joe Biden simply is not up to the task of being the leader of the free world.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
