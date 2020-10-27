Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his running mate’s husband as the “wife” of Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden was discussing his campaign’s plans for the final week of the election with KXAS-TV when he delivered yet another verbal blunder in a campaign which has been marred by repeated missteps.

He referred to Harris’ husband, a man named Doug Emhoff, as the wife of his running mate.

“My wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, are there,” he said.

Biden did not correct himself.

The comment came just two days after the gaffe-prone Democrat appeared to refer to his opponent in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump, as “George.”

In a viral social media clip from Sunday, Biden described the coming election as “the most consequential,” “because of who I’m running against…George, uh, George.”

Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George W. Bush: “because of who I’m running against…George, ah, George” pic.twitter.com/ujAni2Q7Gh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2020

Biden, moments later, pivoted and said “Trump” as his wife Jill appeared to mutter the word “Trump” under her breath.

‘We need to stop four more years of George’: Jill Biden whispers ‘Trump’ under her breath during a virtual campaign rally https://t.co/eYACuHB9gb pic.twitter.com/cIHF9BnWNA — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 26, 2020

There was widespread speculation that perhaps Biden was momentarily under the impression he is running against former President George W. Bush.

Of course, earlier this month, Biden again claimed he is running as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, where he already served for 36 years.

Joe Biden: “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate” pic.twitter.com/7LTFdJQMgF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2020

Biden’s campaign has been filled with gaffes and other speaking blunders.

The candidate has also been dogged throughout his campaign by questions about his cognitive health.

Biden also has a habit of referring to himself as his wife’s husband.

Monday’s comment, though, was the first time in which he has referred to Emhoff as the “wife” of Harris.

