Watch: Joe Biden Refers to Doug Emhoff as 'Kamala's Wife'

By Kipp Jones
Published October 27, 2020 at 3:01pm
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday referred to his running mate’s husband as the “wife” of Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden was discussing his campaign’s plans for the final week of the election with KXAS-TV when he delivered yet another verbal blunder in a campaign which has been marred by repeated missteps.

He referred to Harris’ husband, a man named Doug Emhoff, as the wife of his running mate.

“My wife Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala’s wife, are there,” he said.

Biden did not correct himself.

The comment came just two days after the gaffe-prone Democrat appeared to refer to his opponent in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump, as “George.”

In a viral social media clip from Sunday, Biden described the coming election as “the most consequential,” “because of who I’m running against…George, uh, George.”

Biden, moments later, pivoted and said “Trump” as his wife Jill appeared to mutter the word “Trump” under her breath.

There was widespread speculation that perhaps Biden was momentarily under the impression he is running against former President George W. Bush.

Of course, earlier this month, Biden again claimed he is running as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, where he already served for 36 years.

Biden’s campaign has been filled with gaffes and other speaking blunders.

The candidate has also been dogged throughout his campaign by questions about his cognitive health.

Biden also has a habit of referring to himself as his wife’s husband.

Monday’s comment, though, was the first time in which he has referred to Emhoff as the “wife” of Harris.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
