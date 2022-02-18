Amid escalating calls for him to take a mental fitness test, President Joe Biden committed yet another verbal blunder that validates mounting criticism that he’s unfit to lead.

On Thursday, the 79-year-old career politician claimed that he had once been a lifeguard on Lake Oswego, New York.

The only problem is that Lake Oswego is in Oregon.

There is an Oswego River in New York, but there is no Lake Oswego in the Empire State.

Biden made the remarks in Lorain, Ohio, while touting his move to invest $1 billion in infrastructure funding to clean up the Great Lakes.

“I went to Syracuse University. I was a lifeguard on Lake Oswego. I — and I — and I know the Oswego River up in New York,” he stammered.







Some Twitter users called out Biden for lying, while others said he has no idea where he is or what he’s saying anymore.

He doesn’t know where he’s been, where he is and where he’s going. Except he knows he’ll be going to Delaware. — Bluescity (@Bluescity3) February 17, 2022

There is lake Oswego in….Oregon.

Syracuse is in NY. Did Biden use teleportation?

This guy can’t stop lying. Where are the fact checkers? — Filippo Maria O di B 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇨🇭 (@Filippo60) February 18, 2022

Joe Biden just said he used to hang out , lake Oswego up in upstate New York, there is not a lake Oswego Unfortunately he’s lost — Marty Sedlock Jr. (@MSedlockjr2) February 17, 2022

At another point in his rambling speech, the president declared that he leaves the White House for Delaware whenever he can.

“Every time I get a chance I go home to Delaware,” Biden said. “You think I’m joking, I’m not.”

It’s unclear why he believes anyone would think the statement is a joke.

Biden returning from 8-day stayin Delaware, split between his homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington. His longest stay in Delaware to date. As Pres, he has spent all or part of 95 days in DE. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 3, 2022

Biden’s disastrous presidency has been marred by multiple catastrophic crises, peppered with mind-numbing blunders that lend credence to criticism that he’s mentally unfit to lead.

And it’s not just his detractors who are noticing this disturbing development. Even Democrats and independents are growing concerned about Biden’s cognitive state.

A Rasmussen poll released Thursday revealed that 47 percent of Americans strongly agree that Biden’s mental decline has become apparent.

What’s more, a whopping 56 percent are not confident that he is mentally able to lead the nation.

Most voters believe that “Biden’s mental abilities have declined since he took office, and two-thirds agree with GOP members of Congress who have urged the president to take a cognitive test and release the results,” according to Rasmussen.

“Fifty-six percent (56%) are not confident that Biden is up to the job, including 45% who are Not At All Confident in his ability.”

These poll results affirm the repeated suggestions of Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas that Biden should take a cognitive fitness test.

Jackson, who served as White House physician under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, reiterated his position last week.

President Trump had me administer a cognitive test because he had nothing to hide. Why won’t Biden do the same? We can only assume the worst if he doesn’t submit to the same precedent that his own party demanded of the last administration. — Ronny Jackson (@RepRonnyJackson) February 11, 2022

“President Trump had me administer a cognitive test because he had nothing to hide. Why won’t Biden do the same?” the congressman tweeted.

“We can only assume the worst if he doesn’t submit to the same precedent that his own party demanded of the last administration.”

