Watch: Joe Biden Tries to Hide Visible Anger After Doocy Asks About Granddaughter

Although President Joe Biden released his first statement Friday regarding his son Hunter’s 4-year-old daughter, he doesn’t want to be asked about it.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked the president if he had any comment on being a grandfather for the seventh time.

“No. That’s a private matter,” Biden said. “I have no comment.”

But the president continued during the roughly 20-second exchange.

“But only you would ask that!” as he pointed to the correspondent. “You’re a good man!”

“Classy.”

One user on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “That’s quite a bit of comments there for a ‘no comment’ response.”

Biden addressed Hunter’s daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, in an exclusive statement to People.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” the statement read.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” it continued. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

The acknowledgment came after years of court battles between Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden.

The two only recently came to an agreement in June. In it, Roberts is set to receive an undisclosed amount of monthly child support and reimbursement for any medical expenses. Hunter is set to contribute to his daughter’s college fund.

The arrangement did not note any custody agreement.

Roberts previously wanted her child to receive the Biden last name, as she believed it would provide opportunities for Navy, but dropped the request at the latest court hearing.

The child will, however, receive a few of her biological father’s paintings, according to the court agreement.

“The child shall select the painting which shall either be sent to the child or sent to a gallery designated by Lunden Roberts,” it states. “The net proceeds of any sales of paintings shall be wired to an account designated by Lunden Roberts.”

