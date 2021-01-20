Login
Commentary
Watch: Joe Biden's Speech Appears to Put Bill Clinton to Sleep

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 20, 2021 at 12:07pm
Former President Bill Clinton apparently was not captivated by freshly sworn-in President Joe Biden’s inaugural address Wednesday.

About halfway into the approximately 20-minute remarks in front of the Capitol in Washington, the nation’s 42nd president appeared to be nodding off.

At that point in the speech, Biden was discussing what defines us as Americans.

“I think we know. Opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor and, yes, the truth,” he said.

“The recent weeks and months have taught us a painful lesson. There is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit,” Biden continued.

It wasn’t clear what he meant by the whole lies-told-for-profit thing.

“And each of us has a duty and a responsibility as citizens, as Americans, and especially as leaders, leaders who have pledged to honor our Constitution and protect our nation, to defend the truth and defeat the lies,” Biden said.

And it was about this time that Clinton appeared to take a little snooze.

Like most presidential inaugural addresses, Biden’s was forgettable, with bromides about unity as he prepares to implement the most liberal agenda in American history.

He plans to do so with the slimmest of majorities in the House and an evenly divided 50-50 Senate, by the way.

“I know speaking of unity can sound to some like a foolish fantasy these days,” Biden said.

“I know that the forces that divide us are deep and they are real,” he said. “But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we all are created equal, and the harsh ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart.”

The contrast with the faith and love another Democratic president, John Kennedy, expressed in his inaugural 60 years ago today was significant.

“We dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution,” JFK said. “Let the word go forth from this time and place, to friend and foe alike, that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans — born in this century, tempered by war, disciplined by a hard and bitter peace, proud of our ancient heritage — and unwilling to witness or permit the slow undoing of those human rights to which this nation has always been committed, and to which we are committed today at home and around the world.”

Another contrast with Biden was Kennedy’s most famous line: “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

Today’s Democrats have flipped that script.

One of the most memorable lines of Clinton’s presidency came in his 1996 State of the Union address: “The era of big government is over.”

Well, for Biden and the Democrats, they look to revive that ugly D.C. leviathan again.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
