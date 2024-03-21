Watch: Joe Rogan Blasts 'Disturbing' Media Deception Over Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comments

In January, Axios published an article titled “Mainstream media bloodbath: News outlets slash jobs as business suffers.”

The article discussed the ongoing wave of layoffs and staff reductions across various major media companies and news outlets in the United States, highlighting the struggles of the media industry and the tensions between unions and management.

They obviously were not referring to a media coup to take over the entire country.

Other mainstream media hosts and guests have also frequently and emphatically used the word “bloodbath.”

Watch this montage of some well-known personalities milking the word for all it’s got.

A lovely montage of democrats getting away with saying “bloodbath”, without the fake moral outrage and backlash from the biased shills, and media. pic.twitter.com/76aRVs2n1F — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 18, 2024

Even President Biden warned of a bloodbath in 2020 if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stayed in the race.

It’s not an uncommon word, especially when referring to layoffs or political defeats.

Except, of course, when it’s spoken by former president Donald Trump.

At a rally in Ohio on Saturday, former President Donald Trump used the word while warning about economic calamity if he fails to win back the White House in 2024 and isn’t able to implement his hard-line trade policies toward China and Mexico.

Trump’s comments came as he was railing against Chinese auto manufacturers that he accused of trying to circumvent U.S. trade laws by building plants in Mexico to ship cars across the border tariff-free.

He directly addressed Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating: “Those big, monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line.

“And you’re not going to be able to sell those cars, if I get elected,” Trump continued. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole, that’s going to be the least of it, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars.”

Of course, the media pounced like vultures.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough allegedly posted a picture of the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion on X with the caption, “Donald Trump’s America. And he’s proud of it. Promised another bloodbath if he loses again.”

The post was apparently later taken down after X CEO Elon Musk responded to the tweet, writing, “Jan 6 was not a “bloodbath” by any definition and Trump was referring to job losses in the auto industry when he used that word. Your post is extremely misleading.”

NEW: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has deleted his ‘Bloodbath’ tweet after getting called out by Elon Musk. The propagandist claimed Trump said he would conduct “another bloodbath” if he lost the election, however Trump was talking about the auto industry. Scarborough has not yet… pic.twitter.com/AQCTLdTNus — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2024

CBS News reported that Trump “warned of a “bloodbath” if he loses in November as he campaigned for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio.”

The first line of an NBC report read, “Former President Donald Trump vowed on Saturday that there would be a “bloodbath” if he’s not re-elected in November.”

It was media malfeasance at its finest.

Host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Joe Rogan, blasted the media on his show on Wednesday, calling out the media for being “not just inaccurate” but “deceptive” in the way they portrayed what Trump had said.

Joe Rogan criticizes the corporate media’s deceptive Trump bloodbath hoax and highlights the rise of independent media. “It’s important to highlight how not just inaccurate but deceptive the media was in their depiction of what he said. They are taking this quote out of context… pic.twitter.com/RE5BO4vES0 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 20, 2024



“They are taking this quote out of context and trying to say that there’s going to be a civil war if he doesn’t get elected, which is not what he was talking about at all,” Rogan said.

“It’s so disturbing … first of all that they would think that they would get away with it in this day and age with all the scrutiny … with social media and all the independent journalists that exist now, which is one of the more interesting things about the demise of corporate media,” he continued.

“Trust in corporate media is at an all-time low, and so this has led to a rise in true independent journalists,” Rogan said. “The real ones out there — the Matt Taibbis and Glenn Greenwalds, the people that are actually just trying to say, “What is really going on and what are the influences behind these things.”

Rogan is absolutely right, of course.

A large section of the American people have completely lost faith in the mainstream media, leaving journalists like Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald and commentators like Rogan and Tucker Carlson to fill the void.

A parallel media based on free speech and unattached to the puppet strings of the Democratic Party is rising up in its place.

X CEO Elon Musk paid $44 billion just “to preserve freedom of speech in America, the First Amendment.”

Elon Musk says he bought Twitter “to preserve freedom of speech in America, the First Amendment, and I’m going to stick to that.” pic.twitter.com/Zk2GuQYp16 — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) March 18, 2024

The mainstream media is breathing its last, just as Rogan said.

According to Deadline, the top-rated show on MSNBC, “The Rachel Maddow Show,” averaged 2.6 million viewers in February.

In contrast, Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” averages around 11 million viewers, according to Forbes.

I would call it a bloodbath, but the mainstream media might just have an aneurysm.

