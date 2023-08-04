Share
Watch: Joe Rogan Says Voting Machines Are 'F***ed With', Kari Lake's Case Is 'Real Fraud'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 3, 2023 at 5:09pm
Podcast host Joe Rogan asserted in his latest episode that there was “real fraud” in the 2022 Arizona governor’s race between Kari Lake and now-Gov. Katie Hobbs.

By the official tally, Hobbs won the contest by approximately 17,100 votes of the over 2.5 million cast, a less than 1 percent margin of victory.

Lake has challenged the election results in court, citing widespread problems with voting machines on Election Day in Maricopa County (the Phoenix metro area), as well as ballot chain-of-custody and mail-in ballot signature verification issues.

Her case is currently on appeal after losses at the trial court level.

“How much election fraud do you think is real?” Rogan asked his guest, author and businessman Patrick Bet-David, on Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Judge Hands Trump a Win, Says Stolen Election Claims Protected by Presidential Immunity

“I think we could all agree it’s not zero,” Rogan continued. “And we know that these voting machines can be f***ed with. And we know that there’s some irregularities.

“That Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss — it doesn’t look like that’s invalid. It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there,” he said.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some viewers will find offensive.

“At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly and it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas. There’s a lot of shenanigans,” Rogan argued.

He concluded, “I think there’s coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected. I don’t know how far they go, but I know it’s not zero.”

Hours-long lines formed at many polling sites on Election Day in Maricopa County when tabulators could not read the ballots being printed.

Republican National Committee lawyer Mark Sonnenklar testified at Lake’s election challenge trial in December that his team of roving attorneys found these problems occurred in 132 of the 223 vote centers, or about 59 percent in all.

Maricopa County Blames Printers for Election Chaos, But the Manufacturer Is Saying Not So Fast

The county put the figure at 70 locations last fall, according to The Washington Post.

Lake shared a map in February showing that, based on her campaign’s analysis, the printer failures occurred primarily in Republican areas.

Given that Republicans outvoted Democrats 3 to 1 on Election Day and the mere 17,000 votes separating Lake and Hobbs, Sonnenklar testified, “There’s no question in my mind that had there not been tabulator issues at 132 vote centers, this election would have ended up with Kari Lake winning.”

The Lake campaign responded to Rogan’s comments about the race on Twitter, saying he’s “100% right.”

“They shut down 58% of the machines in the red areas of Maricopa County in BROAD DAYLIGHT. They have NO chain of custody on ballots well over the margin of ‘victory.’ They made a mockery of signature verification. We have the evidence.”

The campaign said, “What we lack are courageous judges willing to do the right thing.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
