Watch: Joe Rogan's Guest Makes Greatest Pitch for Donald Trump to Be on the Podcast

A guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast urged the media mogul to interview former President Donald Trump, saying it would break the internet by drawing an audience of unprecedented scale and scope.

Entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David made the impassioned pitch on Thursday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.“

The businessman even upped the ante, saying he’d gladly delay his own appearance on Rogan’s mega-popular podcast if doing so expedited an interview with the 45th president.

This gesture underscores just how serious Bet-David — himself a prominent podcaster with a reported net worth of $200 million — is about having Trump share his message on Rogan’s massive platform.

“So when are you having Trump on?” Bet-David asked.

“I don’t know,” Rogan replied.

He said he’d be very interested in hearing Trump’s perspectives on various topics, including what it’s like being the American president and how the reality of the experience differs from the perception people have of it.

Rogan also said he’s curious about when Trump figured out that the intelligence agencies were lying to him, what the deep state is really like and what it’s like to wrestle with the entrenched Washington bureaucracy.

“What is the machine that runs this country, because it’s very clear that it’s not as simple as ‘elected representatives that are doing the will of the people.’ It’s not,” he said.

Bet-David replied: “I’m really looking forward to seeing you and Trump together.”

A Joe Rogan episode with Trump? @patrickbetdavid shares his thoughts on why @joerogan ought to interview Trump and why it's necessary.

Bet-David said he wasn’t making the push for Rogan to interview the former president because someone from the Trump camp had lobbied him to make the pitch.

“Just so you know, he and I don’t speak,” he said.

Bet-David simply said Trump would be a compelling guest for Rogan because of his unique life experiences and personality.

He also expressed admiration for Trump’s relentless drive, ambition and doggedness, even at age 77.

The former president is the leading GOP contender for 2024 and the target of a partisan witch hunt that has resulted in three sets of criminal indictments so far.

Bet-David said if Rogan does not interview Trump now he’ll regret it later, because years from now, the public would look back at this critical juncture in history and wonder why “the greatest podcaster of all time never interviewed Trump.”

The entrepreneur even offered to delay his own appearance on Rogan’s podcast in order to facilitate a spot for the former president.

“Don’t go live with this podcast and keep it until after you do Trump’s interview,” Bet-David offered.

PART 2: "Don't go live with this podcast and keep it until after you do Trump's interview."

This gesture speaks volumes. Appearing on Rogan’s popular podcast dramatically elevates one’s profile.

There are few public personalities who would delay their chance to appear on such a massive global platform in order to elevate someone else’s message.

The fact that Bet-David made such an offer shows how much conviction he has in the public’s need to know the nauseating extent of the political persecution Trump is weathering. You don’t have to like the former president to see how warped and unfair it is.

