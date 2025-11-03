Watch: John Fetterman Admits on CNN That 'Democrats Own the Shutdown'

Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, admitted on live TV this Sunday that his own party “owns” and is responsible for the ongoing government shutdown.

Appearing on CNN, Fetterman was told by host Jake Tapper that the White House has been blaming Democrats for the shutdown, while Democrats have been blaming the Trump administration.

“How do you see it?” Tapper then asked. “Who do you blame for this?”

Fetterman immediately pinned the blame on Democrats.

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman on who he blames for the shutdown: FETTERMAN: “I feel like the Democrats really need to own the shutdown. I mean, we’re shutting it down.” pic.twitter.com/ywSPMlJVwL — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) November 2, 2025

“I feel like the Democrats really need to own the shutdown,” he said. “I mean, we’re shutting it down. I know why. They claim because they want to address the tax credits. And I fully support that.”

Democrats specifically want the White House to make COVID-era tax subsidies for Obamacare permanent.

Republicans instead prefer to first pass a Continuing Resolution to fund the government and then address the tax subsidies.

Fetterman continued by arguing that he always voted for the Continuing Resolution when Democrats controlled the House, which is why he’s still voting for it now that Republicans control the House — and especially with food stamp benefits on the line for 42 million Americans.

“I voted for all of their CRs, our CRs, every single time,” he stressed. “And I refuse to put 42 million Americans in the kinds of food insecurity. Now, this is all solved by just reopen our government and the people are now paid, if we are the party that are fighting for working people.”

He also noted that unions and even airlines have begun lobbying for the shutdown to end already.

“Now, as far as I’m aware, every single union that’s involved in this now is now demanding to us to reopen,” he said. “That’s the side that I’m in through this.

“And now the four airlines are now saying we really have to stop this right now. And why do we really want to make flying less safe by forcing this — times of situation and making things that much stressed?” he added.

American Airlines has now called for Congress to pass the clean CR. Air traffic controllers and others who keep our skies safe are working without pay because Democrats have voted 14 times to shut down the government. Enough is enough. Senate Democrats: End the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/DBm4eTCVpn — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) October 31, 2025

Concluding his remarks, he maintained that his fellow Democrats’ strategy for getting their desired tax subsidies is wrong.

“So it’s not something I support of and I don’t want to be involved,” he said. “And now we can find a way forward. We need to find a way forward. And we really — I do believe we can achieve these kinds of tax credits. And this is something I support, but it’s the wrong tactic. It was wrong when the Republicans did it. It’s wrong now that we seem to be driving it.”

