Watch: John Fetterman Refuses to Take Katie Couric's Sick Bait on Charlie Kirk, Earns a 'Thank You' from TPUSA

Sometimes liberals exhibit qualities proving that we, as conservatives, have underrated their repulsiveness.

Longtime establishment journalist (read: propagandist) Katie Couric falls into that category.

Fortunately, when Couric tried coaxing Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania into saying something derogatory about slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk, Fetterman refused, thereby earning a note of gratitude from Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization that Kirk co-founded.

The exchange occurred on Couric’s podcast, “Next Question with Katie Couric,” uploaded to YouTube on Thursday.

After Fetterman spoke at length about the horror of Kirk’s Sept. 10 murder at Utah Valley University, as well as the July 2024 assassination attempt on then-former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, Couric, in her slimy way, tried to get Fetterman to agree with her derogatory insinuations about Kirk.

First, she asked the senator if he agreed with the post-assassination official tributes to Kirk.

“I think some people felt that that was perhaps over the top, in terms of mourning someone like Charlie Kirk,” she said.

Someone like Charlie Kirk. What a reptilian way to slander a murder victim and America’s most popular young Christian.

To his credit, Fetterman called it “his prerogative” and “entirely up to him.” By that, he presumably meant Trump, who posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Does Katie Couric owe the Kirk family an apology? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (68 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But Couric pressed the senator.

“Did you have any issues now, in hindsight, over some of the things that Charlie Kirk said, and some of the rhetoric he used during his life?” she asked.

“I didn’t agree with much of it,” Fetterman replied before following up with a caveat. “I didn’t closely follow his specific kinds of views.”

Couric then asked her own ironic follow-up question.

“I’m sure you learned about them after his death, though,” she said.

“No,” Fetterman replied. “I haven’t done a deep dive on it.”

Bravo, senator! You admitted that you have not looked into Kirk’s actual views. There is no shame in that unless, like Couric, you pretend to have done so. That distinguishes your honesty from her sheep-like recitation of post-assassination Democrat talking points.

After all, former President Barack Obama slandered Kirk. So did Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. So why shouldn’t Couric?

Furthermore, Fetterman proceeded to lament Kirk’s public execution, thereby keeping attention properly focused on murder, not the victim’s distorted words.

Still, Couric would not relent.

“I think some people might say Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric was extreme,” the repellent pseudo-journalist said.

Again, Fetterman refused to validate Couric’s sick views, describing himself as “an absolute free speech guy.”

Readers may watch the entire interview in the YouTube video below. Fetterman spoke about Trump around the 42:00 mark before turning his attention to Kirk. Couric posed her first relevant question at the 43:30 mark.

Thursday on the social media platform X, TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet expressed gratitude to the senator.

“Thank you @JohnFetterman,” Kolvet wrote.

As vile as Couric is, she hardly stands alone, particularly among liberal women.

For instance, at a TPUSA event Monday in Berkeley, California, leftist students and antifa thugs came out to protest. One such individual, a University of California-Berkeley student identified as “Lily,” showed up at the protest despite admitting that she “didn’t really follow” Kirk.

In other words, we have a significant brainwashing problem among liberals. They are really angry at Kirk, and they have no idea why.

As a college student, of course, Lily at least has youth on her side. She may yet learn to embrace primary sources (actual Kirk speeches) and eschew establishment propaganda.

What possible excuse could the 68-year-old Couric offer?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.