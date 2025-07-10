Watch: John Fetterman Turns on His Own Party Over 'Inappropriate and Outrageous' Treatment of ICE

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania turned on his own party Wednesday, saying that the radical rhetoric being used against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents by liberals is uncalled for — and wrong.

“Absolutely unacceptable, terrible, awful,” he told Fox News Capitol Hill producer Tyler Olson, when asked about the recent ambush at a Texas ICE facility.

Fetterman added, “ICE Agents are just doing their job, and I fully support that. And for me, and people in my party might want to abolish it or treat them as criminals or anything, that’s just inappropriate and outrageous. ICE performs an important job for our nation.”

‘INAPPROPRIATE AND OUTRAGEOUS’: @SenFettermanPA turns on his own party yet again — slamming @TheDemocrats for vilifying @ICEgov agents who he says are literally following the law meant to keep America and Americans safe. pic.twitter.com/dURdcj5FFb — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 10, 2025

Fetterman’s comments come after at least two incidents occurred near ICE facilities in only a matter of days.

Over the weekend Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed attacks in Prairieland, Texas, and Portland, Oregon, promising a “zero tolerance” response.

“We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the USAOs and our law enforcement partners,” Blanche posted on the social media site X.

He added, “The Department has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible.”

A local officer was shot after responding to a group of protesters outside the facility, at least one of which reportedly had a gun. KDFW, a local Dallas Fox outlet, reported that several suspects were “arrested after an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot at around 11 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious person.”

When a police officer arrived at the facility, shots were reportedly fired, and he was hit in the neck.

Left-wing agitators are now being charged with the attempted murder of a federal officer for the ambush — among other charges — for showing up in black military-style garb and committing acts of vandalism before and during the gunfire.

Protesters in Oregon ended up clashing with federal officers at the Portland ICE facility, after President Donald Trump signed his “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law.

These criminal acts only caused ICE to double down on raids in Los Angeles and prompted Tom Homan to issue a warning on Monday to New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani.

Homan was asked about Mamdani not cooperating with ICE if he’s elected: “We’re going to get the bad guys, so if they don’t want to help, get out of the way. We’re coming to do it,” the border czar said.

Fetterman is right to stand up to his Democratic colleagues. This isn’t the first time he’s gone against the grain when it comes to the party’s more radical positions.

Last month CNN published an article about how Fetterman’s fellow liberal lawmakers were “frustrated” by his constant critiques.

Issues he’s taken his own stance on include Israel, the Los Angeles riots, the Iran bombing, and the United States’ 250th birthday — in which he took the stance that Trump is not an authoritarian because he wants to have a celebration.

Fetterman isn’t up for re-election until 2028, but you can bet that party leadership is already looking at a list of potential primary opponents — who are far-left — and who know how to take orders.

