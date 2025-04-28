Watch: John Kerry Confronted with Embarrassing Truth, Justifies It with 15 Seconds of Mental Gymnastics

Now and then, one stumbles across a perfect illustration of how the globalist mind works.

In a brief clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, former Secretary of State, 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, and all-around globalist buffoon John Kerry put on an embarrassing display of gaslighting and hair-splitting when interviewer Chris Jansing of MSNBC reminded him that Russia annexed Crimea on his watch.

In short, globalist tyrants and climate-mongers like the 81-year-old Kerry consistently fall back on something they call “international law.”

That so-called “law,” of course, does not exist in a definite form. More on that in a moment.

“You were secretary of state when Russia annexed Crimea,” Jansing noted.

Indeed, Kerry served as secretary of state during the second term of President Barack Obama’s administration.

On March 18, 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried out what the Associated Press called a “bloodless seizure” of the Crimean Peninsula, home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet and hitherto regarded by much of the so-called “international community” — talk about a contradiction in terms — as part of Ukraine.

That move occurred only weeks after U.S.-backed protesters overthrew the democratically elected Ukrainian government of President Viktor Yanukovych.

In an extraordinary 2023 interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., then a Democratic presidential candidate, explained that American interest in Ukraine stemmed at least in part from the existence of U.S.-backed biolabs in that country.

“Why would we have biolabs in Ukraine?” Carlson asked.

“We have biolabs in Ukraine because we’re developing bioweapons, and those bioweapons are using all kinds of new synthetic biology and CRISPR technology and genetic engineering techniques that were not available to previous generations. And they can make frightening, frightening stuff,” Kennedy replied.

But the Ukraine War involves a fight for “democracy,” right?

In any event, Jansing merely reminded Kerry that the Crimean annexation occurred on his watch. But even that was too much for the octogenarian.

“Well, when they stated they were,” Kerry replied. “Not when — we did not allow them to annex it. And we stood up against it and called it ‘against international law.'”

Like a good MSNBC propagandist, Jansing largely went along with the former Obama administration official’s characterization.

“They said that it was theirs,” she noted in a somewhat mocking tone as he talked over her.

“Yeah, they said it,” he replied. “But that doesn’t — under international law, that does not make it theirs.”

Look how triggered John Kerry gets when MSNBC’s Chris Jansing reminds him that he was Secretary of State when Russia annexed Crimea. pic.twitter.com/eCbbu5lgdH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2025

Funny how “international law” did not prevent Putin from actually annexing Crimea.

But the sinister nature of Kerry’s ridiculous gaslighting in general — and of that phrase in particular — runs much deeper.

For more than two centuries, Americans have insisted that only the sovereign people, through their representatives, may pass laws. In fact, our sovereignty gives those laws their force.

Thus, by referring to “international law,” Kerry and others of his ilk subtly advance the globalist agenda.

Nations may form treaties, make multilateral agreements, or even join international organizations. From the American perspective, however, nothing that comes out of those treaties, agreements, or organizations amounts to anything that a constitutional savant like James Madison would have called “international law.” After all, that subversive phrase assumes sovereignty where it does not exist and thus denies proper sovereignty to the people.

Of course, philosophers have written about international law in a different context for centuries. Eighteenth-century philosopher Emer de Vattel’s “The Law of Nations,” for instance, had a profound influence on some of the greatest minds of his age.

Vattel’s theory, however, derived from natural law, i.e. God’s moral law.

On the other hand, from the mouth of a hypocritical globalist who would use international organizations to impose climate-related mandates on the people of the world, “international law” has a very different ring to it.

In any event, after more than 10 years of catastrophic and probably diabolical U.S. involvement in Ukraine, it is clear that Putin, at least, was not impressed by Kerry’s decision to invoke “international law.” And the former secretary of state seems not to have appreciated Jansing’s reminder of that fact.

