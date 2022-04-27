Watch: Johnny Depp Charms Courtroom with His Sly Humor During Defamation Suit Against Amber Heard

For the last 10 days, Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has taken center stage in the entertainment world. While the trial has been heavy at times, some moments have been made lighter by Depp’s famous dry humor.

One viral video circling social media displayed a super cut of some of Depp’s funniest moments during the trial so far. Most of them involved one of Heard’s lawyers, Benjamin Rottenborn, objecting to Depp’s testimony.

Throughout the video, Rottenborn raised repeated objections on the basis of hearsay. According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute, hearsay is “an out-of-court statement offered to prove the truth of whatever it asserts” and is “often inadmissible at trial.”

During the video, a lawyer who was cross-examining Depp said she would move on to a different question after an apparent objection.

“Yes. Let’s let him object to another one,” Depp said with a smile.

Multiple people in the courtroom could be heard laughing after Depp’s sarcastic remark.

Later in the video, Depp paused while discussing a conversation between Heard and an unidentified man. He looked towards Rottenborn to see if he would object.

After a couple seconds, Rottenborn raised his hearsay objection, prompting a rye smile from Depp.

Another clip in the video showed Depp pausing during his testimony once again, but Rottenborn remained quiet. A seemingly surprised Depp continued speaking — only for Rottenborn to object a few seconds later.

As the video went on, Depp appeared to gain more of an understanding about what was and was not allowed during his testimony. He even predicted a portion of testimony was hearsay at the same moment Rottenborn objected.

“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Depp said over Rottenborn’s objection.

After another smattering of laughs from the crowd, Rottenborn said Depp “got it.”

“I’m learning,” Depp said, with a smirk and a nod.

In possibly the funniest moment from the video, Depp reacted to another objection from Rottenborn with a sarcastic quip.

“Yes, I looked at papers,” Depp said. “Maybe they’re hearsay papers.”

Each time Depp employed his usual sarcasm, multiple laughs could be heard from the background of the courtroom.

This certainly does not prove Depp is innocent or guilty, but it may be a good sign for him.

If the evidence in the trial proved Depp was a domestic abuser, it is unlikely that people in the courtroom would be sympathetic to him and laugh at his jokes. The laughter seems to suggest a positive attitude towards Depp in the courtroom.

In the end, though, it will not be gallery members who decide whether Depp’s lawsuit is successful. Only members of the jury will determine whether Heard is found guilty of defamation.

