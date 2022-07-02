Watch: Jon Voight Demands Biden Impeachment - 'He Has Taken Down Our Morals'

“Midnight Cowboy” and “Deliverance” star Jon Voight addressed the American people Tuesday, posting a video on Twitter expressing his concern for the direction of the country, as well as an attack on America’s morals from the very highest position in our government, among other things.

But perhaps most prominently, he called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden.

“It starts with the seat of the President of the United States,” Voight said. “He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free. He must be impeached. We cannot wait another second having him dictate our path.

“Let us work together, get him out, and make this country what she stands for, greatness.”

The actor has never shied away from asserting his political views in the past. In fact, he frequently uses Twitter for that purpose, usually through the medium of short video tweets such as the one above.

For example, he posted a video tweet shortly after the Uvalde shooting.

“It’s not about left, right, guns, no guns. This is about brains that are dysfunctioning,” Voight said. “This is mental. This is not about healthy human beings serving the country with arms to bear, or even the right of this constitution for bearing arms.

“It is a right to use arms with proper purpose to defend one’s safety. We must not allow mental illness to take away our right to bear arms.”

In Sept. 2019, the actor also posted a video in defense of former President Donald Trump when the left was calling for his impeachment.

“War. This is war against truths,” he said. “This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country, and made us safe and great again. Let me stand with our president, let us all stand with our President Trump, in a time of such evil words, trying for impeachment. This is a crime that the left are trying to force.”

Although Voight did not specifically say what Biden should be impeached for, in the wake of Biden’s numerous failures in only two years as president, perhaps it does not take much imagination to understand Voight’s meaning.

