Watch: Journalist Jobless After TV Station Punished Her for Crying Comments on Charlie Kirk's Murder

The world has changed. Conservatives now have no choice but to fight back against every act of cowardice and injustice.

Speaking of which, Monday on the social media platform X, Beni Rae Harmony, a now-former host and reporter at WICS in Springfield, Illinois, announced that she had resigned her position after the network suspended her for a tearful on-air tribute to her mentor, the late Charlie Kirk, who lost his life to an assassin’s bullet one week ago in Utah.

“Effective immediately, I have resigned from @WICS_ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday,” Harmony wrote.

“Many in the mainstream media have been fired or punished for mocking his assassination. I believe I am the first to be targeted for honoring him on air,” she added. “My resignation is guided by values that are essential to who I am, which I refuse to set aside in order to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.”

Harmony also posted the 77-second clip that led to her suspension.

“Two days ago I lost a mentor,” she said on-air Friday, “my first boss, the first person who made me believe in myself, that encouraged me to chase this dream that you’re watching right now: Charlie Kirk.”

Throughout the tribute, the grieving host’s voice repeatedly cracked.

“Lean on your neighbors,” she said moments later. “Speak up for what you believe in. I don’t care what it is.”

Barely able to keep her composure, Harmony then shared one of her favorite things Kirk would say at the office.

“When conversations stop happening,” she said, quoting Kirk, “when individuals become wordless, that’s when violence begins.”

As of Wednesday morning, Harmony’s post had more than five million views.

Meanwhile, other X users have blasted the network for its unconscionable decision. They have made their opinions known even by commenting on stories not directly connected to Harmony.

“Why are you going after your own journalists for a tribute to Charlie you complete scum, we’ll be remembering that,” one X user pledged.

“And you guys let someone amazing go, ABC shows the world yet again why the left wing media can not be trusted. These are the actions of a radical movement trying to remove actual morals from society,” another user wrote.

“Wow… look at all these comments about your station suspending @BeniRaeHarmony over a POSITIVE segment on Charlie. You should probably fire the person responsible for this misstep that brought shame to your name,” another user wrote.

Indeed, the support for Harmony and outrage against the network appeared unanimous.

This is the task now before us. We must fight back in every peaceful way possible against those who celebrated Kirk’s murder but also against cowards who would silence a heartfelt tribute to a good and great man.

