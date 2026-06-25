Watch: Joy Behar Cheers Socialists' Big Primary Wins, Abruptly Changes Tune When She Hears Candidate's Words

Democrats after Tuesday’s primaries in New York: “Yay, socialism!”

Also Democrats after Tuesday’s primaries in New York, upon hearing what the socialists believe: “Wait, no, not that.”

This seems to be the basic temperature on social media, but nowhere was it captured better than with that tool of the flibbertigibbet establishmentarian media, “The View.” Specifically, Joy Behar was elated that far-left candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani pretty much swept the races they were in. And then she heard just one of their beliefs and said maybe she wasn’t too happy with that one.

In three New York City congressional districts, the state’s 7th, 10th, and 13th, candidates Mamdani supported won over establishment figures, two of whom were incumbents. In the 7th, Claire Valdez beat Antonio Reynoso for a seat vacated by outgoing Rep. Nydia Velázquez. In the 10th, former New York City comptroller Brad Lander upset incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman in a race that focused largely on Israel. And, in the 13th, Darializa Avila Chevalier eked out a victory over Rep. Adriano Espaillat, head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Mamdani was ebullient, telling supporters at Lander’s victory party that candidates like him and the others “brings a vision of politics that is more than what we’ve seen for so long,” according to CNN.

Sharing his glee was Joy Behar on Wednesday’s edition of “The View.”

“Obviously, New Yorkers aren’t watching Fox constantly and so they’re — and they’re not afraid of the term Democratic socialism,” Behar said, before listing a set of things that managed to get accomplished without Democratic socialists, or even without Democrats.

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“If I fall down, I want an ambulance. If my house is on fire, bring your hose. You know what I mean?” she said. “Social Security is Democratic socialism. Partly, unemployment insurance is. The people who pick up your garbage, the people who take the fire out of your house. All of these are Democratic socialism.”

She went on to say that “Republican senators are turning, congressmen are turning on Trump, and people have had it with this right-wing nasty politics that we’ve had to subject ourselves since this guy got into office,” which is why the Democratic socialists suddenly aren’t doing so bad.

Joy Behar says she loves democratic socialism and falsely claims first responder services and garbage collection are democratic socialist policies in action, and praises the Ponzi scheme that is Social Security: Obviously, New Yorkers aren’t watching Fox constantly and so… pic.twitter.com/jBWoposZlv — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2026

Yeah — because remember that time Ronald Reagan abolished ambulances, fire hoses, EMTs, Social Security, and unemployment insurance? Remember all of the Republicans and more moderate Democrats who did that? It’s high time for a country with ambulances and fire hoses, which the two-party duopoly has deprived us of for far too long.

Anyhow, that love affair quickly wilted when one of the token kinda-Republicans they allow on “The View,” former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin, mentioned just one of the positions Avila Chevalier has staked out for herself.

“So, you just talked about these goods and services. You want the police to come. You want the fire department to come,” Griffin said. Behar answered in the affirmative.

“Well, one of your new candidates, [Darializa] Avila Chevalier, wants to abolish the police and all prisons,” Griffin said. “She was asked four times, ‘How would you deal with someone who committed murder, then? What is your plan?’ And she dodged and didn’t answer.”

True story:

Darializa Avila Chevalier is leading slightly in NY-13. She believes that prisons should be abolished. She thinks the trauma of a murderer is as important as their crime. She imagines a world where crimes like murder are impossible. She’s a fantasist. She should not be elected. https://t.co/35WcK7DuYM pic.twitter.com/x8Jlxgadoq — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) June 19, 2026

She also doesn’t believe that if you’re an illegal immigrant who commits murder, you should be deported, either:

Darializa Avila Chevalier is part of the wave of DSA-backed candidates that won primaries in NYC last night. She believes in zero deportations — even if an illegal committed murder. This is who the Democrat party will be welcoming to DC.pic.twitter.com/0HoABVLVrz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2026

And Griffin persisted: “She tweeted that ‘Obama is evil,’ ‘Biden is a rapist and a war criminal,’ and ‘bleep Kamala Harris.’ These were not people running on an affordability agenda. These were left-wing extremists that were elected last night at the expense of moderate Democrats.”

“I don’t like the way she sounds at all,” Behar said, but added that “she’s not the party. She’s one person.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin points out that while Behar wants police to come help her, one of the democratic socialists wants to abolish all police. Behar doesn’t seem to be aware of who she was supporting: FARAH GRIFFIN: So, you just talked about these goods and services. You want the… pic.twitter.com/gmVli0orMO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) June 24, 2026

Never mind that this isn’t even the half of it. Avila Chevalier has said America “is a f***ing disgrace,” protested at an “All Out for Palestine” rally on Oct. 8, 2023 — the day after Palestinian militants killed, raped, and mutilated thousands of innocent Israelis — and has said she was “fighting for the eradication of Western Civilization,” among other documented faux pas.

Oh, and she’s hardly just a “Democratic socialist,” either; here she is basically admitting she’s a communist:

Velshi: “How do you respond to allegations that you’re a communist?” Darializa Avila Chevalier: “For far too long, this reactive conversation of what we should be afraid of has prevented us from being able to have a politics Democrats can identify win.” pic.twitter.com/sAKGmQcYju — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2026

And if she’s the craziest and just “one person,” it’s not like the other two are good — just better by comparison. Lander won in part because anti-Semites banded together against the pro-Israel Rep. Goldman, and Valdez wants to abolish not just Transportation Security Administration pre-check at airports, but also the airline industry, period — at least in private hands.

But they’re just three people. The only three Democratic socialists who won their primaries after endorsement by Mamdani on Tuesday, and therefore the only three who apparently end up bringing the ambulances and fire hoses.

It’s always nice to see Joy Behar get an on-air reality check. Too bad New York voters didn’t get it before Tuesday, but you can’t win ’em all.

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