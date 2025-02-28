Watch: Joy Behar Forced to Humiliate Herself on Air, Admit She Lied About Elon Musk, Beg Not to Be Sued

At this point, “The View” should just make their legal team co-hosts.

As Department of Government Efficiency chair Elon Musk stays on the course in cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, he’s sparked the ire of the left as they’ve somehow found a way to oppose that effort.

On Thursday’s episode, Joy Behar was doing just that, noting that Musk was not an American by birth as he was from South Africa. During her rant, she strangely claimed that Musk had supported apartheid — racial segregation — in South Africa, a claim which she had a walk back later in the show, asking Musk not to sue her.

Joy Behar says Elon Musk supported apartheid in South Africa, later comes back on show, says she has no idea if that’s true and asks Elon not to sue her. pic.twitter.com/U87ehBu44Y — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 27, 2025

As the show’s hosts spoke about President Donald Trump‘s first cabinet meeting where Musk was in attendance, Behar claimed, “He [President Donald Trump] can take a nap while the guy who was not born in this country who was born under apartheid in South Africa, so has that mentality going on…”

She then bizarrely added, “He was pro-apartheid as I understand it.”

Behar had to address her claim as it was an outrageous lie that she pulled out in thin air.

“Now I’m getting some flack because I said that Musk was pro-apartheid. I don’t really know for sure if he was. He grew up at that time when apartheid was in full-blown before the great Nelson Mandela fixed that. He was around at that time, but maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t. He might have been a young guy too,” Behar tried to clarify.

She then outright pled with Musk — surely someone will be showing him this clip if he has not seen it already — not to sue her.

“So, don’t be suing me, ok Elon? They’re allowed to say any lie they want but we have to be really strict,” she said, being met with laughter from the audience.

This is not the first time “The View” has had to walk back ridiculous statements to avoid a lawsuit.

In November, co-host Sunny Hostin was forced to read a legal notice on-air after bringing up accusations that then-attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz had sexually abused children.

To keep repeating this blunder is downright humiliating for the credibility of “The View,” if they have any left.

Why on Earth would Behar accuse Musk of supporting racial segregation?

We all talk off the cuff at times and say things we don’t mean, but most of us don’t broadcast to millions of people when we do it.

Behar has been with “The View” for almost thirty years. This is not a mistake that can be attributed to inexperience.

Should Musk sue?

After an endless stream of insults and false accusations coming his way from Democrat officials and prominent voices on the left, his patience can only last so long.

