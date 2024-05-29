Watch: Judge Left Stunned, Revokes Bond After Man with Suspended License Drives During Court Call
One Michigan man charged with driving with a suspended license made a major mistake when he showed up for a remote hearing while driving his car.
Corey Harris was the defendant before Judge Cedric Simpson in the May 15 hearing, according to Fox News.
“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked in a video posted to social media platform X.
“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” Harris said. “So … just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”
“You stationary?” the judge asked after waiting for Harris to stop.
“I’m pulling in right now, at this second … Yes, I am,” Harris said as he came to a stop.
“All right, what are we doing?” Simpson asked the defendant’s attorney.
Harris’ attorney then asked to have the case adjourned for up to four weeks.
“So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a [case of] driving while license suspended?” the judge said.
“That is correct, your honor,” Harris’s attorney said.
“And he was just driving, and he doesn’t have a license,” the judge said.
Harris’s mouth hung open and he muttered “Ummm …” as his attorney agreed with the judge.
“I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended, and he was just driving,” Simpson said.
Harris again uttered, “Ummm …” as his lawyer again agreed.
“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said.
“So defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond,” he said.
“Oh my God,” Harris muttered in response.
WILX-TV noted that during the start of the hearing, Harris appeared to be violating Michigan’s hands-free driving law by holding the phone in his hand as he was driving.
His next hearing is scheduled for June 5, according to MLive.
