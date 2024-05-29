Watch: Judge Left Stunned, Revokes Bond After Man with Suspended License Drives During Court Call

One Michigan man charged with driving with a suspended license made a major mistake when he showed up for a remote hearing while driving his car.

Corey Harris was the defendant before Judge Cedric Simpson in the May 15 hearing, according to Fox News.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked in a video posted to social media platform X.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” Harris said. “So … just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

“You stationary?” the judge asked after waiting for Harris to stop.

“I’m pulling in right now, at this second … Yes, I am,” Harris said as he came to a stop.

“All right, what are we doing?” Simpson asked the defendant’s attorney.

NEW: Man with a suspended license joins court Zoom call while driving in his car. This is the funniest video I’ve seen in a long time. Judge Cedric Simpson can be seen dumbfounded after defendant Corey Harris dialed into the meeting from his car. Simpson: “Mr. Harris, are… pic.twitter.com/ydOKIMD7Ie — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 29, 2024

Harris’ attorney then asked to have the case adjourned for up to four weeks.

Have you ever seen something like this happen? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (21 Votes) No: 83% (102 Votes)

“So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a [case of] driving while license suspended?” the judge said.

“That is correct, your honor,” Harris’s attorney said.

“And he was just driving, and he doesn’t have a license,” the judge said.

Harris’s mouth hung open and he muttered “Ummm …” as his attorney agreed with the judge.

“I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended, and he was just driving,” Simpson said.

Harris again uttered, “Ummm …” as his lawyer again agreed.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said.

“So defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond,” he said.

“Oh my God,” Harris muttered in response.

WILX-TV noted that during the start of the hearing, Harris appeared to be violating Michigan’s hands-free driving law by holding the phone in his hand as he was driving.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 5, according to MLive.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.