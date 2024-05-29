Share
News

Watch: Judge Left Stunned, Revokes Bond After Man with Suspended License Drives During Court Call

 By Jack Davis  May 29, 2024 at 4:37pm
Share

One Michigan man charged with driving with a suspended license made a major mistake when he showed up for a remote hearing while driving his car.

Corey Harris was the defendant before Judge Cedric Simpson in the May 15 hearing, according to Fox News.

“Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked in a video posted to social media platform X.

“Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” Harris said. “So … just give me one second. I’m parking right now.”

“You stationary?” the judge asked after waiting for Harris to stop.

Trending:
Trump Goes to War with Fox News Anchor After Alina Habba Interview: 'So Naive'

“I’m pulling in right now, at this second … Yes, I am,” Harris said as he came to a stop.

“All right, what are we doing?” Simpson asked the defendant’s attorney.

Harris’ attorney then asked to have the case adjourned for up to four weeks.

Have you ever seen something like this happen?

“So maybe I don’t understand something. This is a [case of] driving while license suspended?” the judge said.

“That is correct, your honor,” Harris’s attorney said.

“And he was just driving, and he doesn’t have a license,” the judge said.

Harris’s mouth hung open and he muttered “Ummm …” as his attorney agreed with the judge.

Related:
Trump's Donation Site Crashes Right After Crucial Verdict, Shows Where Voters Stand

“I’m looking at his record. He doesn’t have a license. He’s suspended, and he was just driving,” Simpson said.

Harris again uttered, “Ummm …” as his lawyer again agreed.

“I don’t even know why he would do that,” the judge said.

“So defendant’s bond is revoked in this matter. The defendant is to turn himself into the Washtenaw County Jail by 6 p.m. today. Failure to turn himself in will result in a bench warrant with no bond,” he said.

“Oh my God,” Harris muttered in response.

WILX-TV noted that during the start of the hearing, Harris appeared to be violating Michigan’s hands-free driving law by holding the phone in his hand as he was driving.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 5, according to MLive.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Bloody Machete Attack at Local McDonald's Causes Brutal Injuries; 3 Suspects in Custody
Trump's Donation Site Crashes Right After Crucial Verdict, Shows Where Voters Stand
Trump Issues Defiant Response After Guilty Verdict: 'The Real Verdict Is Going to Be Nov. 5'
Republican-Appointed Federal Judge Dies After Incident Near Courthouse
Trump Goes to War with Fox News Anchor After Alina Habba Interview: 'So Naive'
See more...

Conversation