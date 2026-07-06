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The city of Newport Beach is located in the coastal center of Orange County, California.
The city of Newport Beach is located in the coastal center of Orange County, California. (Carol M. Highsmith - Buyenlarge / Getty Images)

WATCH: July 4 Chaos as Mounted Officers Storm CA Beach - 400 Arrested, Stores Looted by Teens Run Amok

 By Jack Davis  July 6, 2026 at 6:14am
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As millions of Americans celebrated the American dream on the Fourth of July, police battled teens in the latest episode of the California nightmare.

Violence in Newport Beach forced police to shut down businesses from the Newport Pier to the Pacific Coast Highway as they tried to clear the area of fighting, looting, and arson, according to the New York Post.

Police used mounted officers to clear the crowds, who threw bottles and other objects at them.

“Following an unlawful assembly declaration, more than 350 officers from the Newport Beach Police Department and 17 regional law enforcement agencies worked together to clear the area, disperse the crowd, restore emergency access, and protect residents and visitors,” Newport Beach police said in a press release, according to KABC-TV.

Police arrested more than 400 people in all.

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“It was going crazy,” Rylan Liegeois, who was at the beach at the time, said, according to CBS News. “Fireworks were going everywhere. You couldn’t even walk.”

The trouble began at about 7 p.m. as fights began and fireworks were thrown into crowds, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Emily Alcala, 18, of Las Vegas, called the scene terrorizing.

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“It’s very unsafe to have fireworks popped in the middle of crowds,” Alcala said. “There was a firework to your left, [then] you run to your right and there was a firework [there]. It was very chaotic. There was no way that you could go that was safe at all.”

Mia Meyers, 19, was closing up shop at Sancho’s Tacos when crowds swarmed the business.

“ There was just a lot of chaos with underage drinking and yelling at the workers, including myself,” Meyers said.

The Newport Beach Police Association praised police, who it said were outnumbered 500 to 1.

“A large group of agitators invaded Newport Beach, spurred on by an alleged ‘TikTok Takeover,’” the post attributed to Joe DeJulio, president of the police association, said.

“These persons came to our city with the intent on causing harm, injury, and destruction, bringing harassment, disturbances, and mayhem,” the post said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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