Watch: July 4 Traveler Gushes Over Low Gas Prices Just After Trump's White House Announced Massive Drop

As of Independence Day, Americans nationwide were enjoying relatively low gas prices, according to both the Trump administration and even its often critical establishment media detractors.

“Gas prices are falling as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” the White House touted in a news release June 30.

As evidence, the White House pointed to over a dozen surprising examples of the media highlighting the lower gas prices, like this one from Arkansas station KAIT:







“The gas prices going down is definitely a plus if you’re traveling like myself,” Arkansas resident Bryson Laster gushed in the news segment.

The Trump administration even pointed to anti-Trump CNN, which ran a report last week noting that gas prices were at a record four-year low for the holiday weekend.

“They’re pretty low — and they’re trending lower,” CNN’s Matt Egan reported. “This would be the lowest on Fourth of July for gas since at least 2021 — perhaps even since 2020 during COVID.”

“Of course, people are making more money, on average, than they did back then, so on an inflation-adjusted basis, gasoline is swallowing up a smaller and smaller chunk of paychecks,” he added.

THE TRUMP EFFECT Gas prices are at a 4-year low record as Americans go into the 4th of July weekend, all thanks to President Trump’s policies. pic.twitter.com/6VktFWjeXG — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 30, 2025

The Trump administration also pointed to The Wall Street Journal, which has a generally conservative editorial board, but employs daily reporters who tend to be more progressive.

“The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline, $3.21, is about 23 cents cheaper than this time last year,” the Journal reported on June 25.

“Reduced prices would be a boon for consumers during the warmer months when Americans drive more. Low energy prices so far this year have already contributed to the economy’s resilience and helped keep inflation in check,” the report continued.

Keep in mind this was the national average. In some localities, the price of gas was even lower. For example, according to AAA, the average gas price in North Carolina was just $2.85 per gallon as of July 7.

In Oklahoma, the average gas price were even cheaper at just $2.69 per gallon.

Traveling this week. Shocking difference in gas prices: Oklahoma $2.63/gallon on Tuesday vs. California $5.69/gallon on Thursday. More than double. pic.twitter.com/wWlQ5nqTDZ — Alex Quilici (@MalibuAlex) April 10, 2025

As seen in the post above, one of the exceptions to the rule was California, where the state’s oppressive left-wing policies have kept gas prices much higher than they should be.

“California gas prices have been expected to climb in July as the state’s excise tax has increased from 59.6 to 61.2 cents per gallon,” the Miami Herald recently reported.

“The hike, which has been part of an annual inflation adjustment, has come as new low-carbon fuel standards also have taken effect. These regulations have raised production costs for fuel providers, further pressuring pump prices,” the report added.

Nearly everywhere else in the country, gas prices were faring much better, including in Mississippi:

📍 TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI: “If you’re driving, you could be in for a pleasant surprise at the pump.” pic.twitter.com/yoQL2a9oHj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 30, 2025

That also included Arizona.

“Arizona motorists are seeing a relatively cheap summer at the gas pump, despite recent conflicts abroad,” The Arizona Republic reported on June 30, according to the Trump administration.

“Oil prices have fluctuated since the start of the Israel-Iran war earlier this month. But gas prices have remained relatively steady across the nation — and have largely declined in Arizona,” the report said.

