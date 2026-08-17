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Bill Maher arrives for the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2026.
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Bill Maher arrives for the 27th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Gala at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 2026. (Alex Wroblewski - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: In Just 30 Seconds Bill Maher Uses Actual History to Defeat One of Palestinians' Dirtiest Gaza Lies

 By Randy DeSoto  August 17, 2026 at 3:12pm
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It took Bill Maher about 30 seconds to prove that the Palestinians have never really wanted a two-state solution.

The topic came up on Maher’s “Club Random” podcast in the spring with Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania as his guest. A clip from that interview about Gaza was reposted over the weekend and went viral.

Maher noted that “freeing” Palestine is the in-vogue cause that celebrities in Hollywood, where he lives, have grabbed ahold of lately.

“As if Palestine would be liberated by living under Hamas,” he first quipped.

“By the way, [Gaza], geniuses educated on TikTok, was liberated in 2005 by Israel. Israel gave it back and said, ‘Here, you have your land again. You do something with it.’ And this is what they did with it: They made it into a fortress, didn’t spend it on the people,” Maher said.

“It could have been Dubai,” he argued, given its prime location on the Mediterranean Sea.

Should Israel continue to hunt down Hamas operatives, or have they done enough damage?

Fetterman agreed. He noted that Bill Clinton, while he was president, helped negotiate a deal that would have given the Palestinians nearly all of the West Bank and East Jerusalem as their capital, but Palestinian President Yasser Arafat turned it down.

“They did not want a two-state solution. Their one-state solution, as you always point out, is from the river [to the] sea. What’s in there?” the lawmaker asked Maher.

Related:
Watch: DSA Co-Chair Calls for Annihilation of Israel, Describing 'One-State' Palestinian Solution With Jerusalem as Capital

The answer, of course, is all of modern-day Israel, from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea.

“People out here, they’re actors. They just want a cause. They want to do something about it: ‘Free Palestine.’ But that’s as far as they’ve looked into it. They don’t look past the buzzwords,” Maher concluded.

As a brief history, Israel pulled out of the Gaza Strip in 2005, which included removing over 9,000 Israeli citizens living in settlements in the region to the pre-1967 Six-Day War boundary.

In 2006, Hamas won a majority in the parliamentary elections, and the following year the terrorist group seized control of Gaza from the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority, which administers the semi-autonomous areas of the West Bank, the Associated Press reported.

As part of the Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestinian Liberation Organization in 1994, Israeli forces had agreed to a framework for Palestinian self-government.

Violent flare-ups followed, causing Israel to go back into Gaza before withdrawing again in 2005.

Hamas used it as a base of operations for missile strikes against Israel and, ultimately, the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, during which they killed approximately 1,200 Israelis and took 250 people hostage.

Maher and Fetterman know the history. It’s not Israel that has impeded peace. It’s Hamas and the Palestinians who support them.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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