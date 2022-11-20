Parler Share
News

Watch: What Just Happened in Russia? Massive Fireball Erupts Outside Russia's Second Largest City

 By Jack Davis  November 20, 2022 at 11:22am
Parler Share

A massive fireball rose into the Russian sky Saturday after a natural gas pipeline exploded.

The explosion took place in Vsevolozhsk, which is east of St. Petersburg, according to the New York Post. St. Petersburg is Russia’s second-largest city.

Gov. Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad Region, offered an explanation for the explosion.

“Firefighters and rescuers extinguish a fire caused by a gas pipeline depressurization between Berngardovka and Kovalevo,” he said on Telegram, according to Fox News.



Trending:
Trump Made Major Move in Court One Day Before Announcing 2024 Bid: 'This Is Not the American Way'

He did not reveal what the initial cause was of the depressurization.

Drozdenko said that the gas was allowed to burn off.

Have you ever witnessed an explosion like this?

Workers “are getting ready to start repairing the gas pipeline,” he said.

Although the pipeline is surrounded by forests,  Drozdenko said those areas were unlikely to burn.

Drozdenko said the nearby Vsevolozhsk thermal power plant would ensure that residents had heat.

No casualties were reported, he said.

“There is no threat to the population and the spread of fire to residential areas,” Russian media outlet RIA reported.

Related:
Where's Putin? Russian Leader Noticeably Absent from Military's Admission of Humiliating Loss

The Sun quoted a man named Andrei who told a new outlet he was inside his home when the explosion took place.

“It hit so hard that the walls shook,” he said.

“And then there was such a sound as if you were standing at an airfield and a supersonic plane was flying over you,” he continued.

“Our house shook. We thought it was a bomb and the war had come here,” The Sun quoted another resident it did not name as saying.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




17-Year-Old Hero Swoops Into Action After Officer Is Shot Right in Front of Her - Unmatched Bravery
Kanye West's Twitter Drops 8 Words Just 1 Month After Ban - Is Ye Back?
Trump Leaves Biden in the Dust Again, Surpasses Record He's Been Working on for 15 Years After Twitter Engineers Intervene
Judge Makes Huge Ruling in Epstein Litigation and Hands Anonymous 'John Does' Worst News of the Case
4 Days After Trump Campaign Kickoff, Ted Cruz Drops Major 2024 Announcement
See more...

Conversation