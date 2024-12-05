Watch: Kai Trump Starts Impersonating Granddad, And It's Hilarious

President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election signaled a new era and the lifting of an oppressive fog.

Leave it to the latest Trump family superstar to personify that breath of fresh air.

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, 17-year-old Kai Madison Trump, granddaughter of the president-elect, showed off her impersonation skills when she playfully mimicked her famous grandfather in a charming moment on the golf course.

“This video’s gonna be yuge,” she said as she took a warm-up swing prior to a tee shot. Smiling, she added emphasis to make the last word sound like the president-elect’s trademark pronunciation of “huge.”

Then, she added the familiar Trump hand gesture.

“Yuge,” she repeated, moving her hands outward the way her grandfather often does when speaking.

In August, Kai committed to play college golf at the University of Miami, per USA Today’s Golfweek.

Tuesday’s video featured Kai squaring off against YouTuber Grant Horvat, who golfed collegiately at Palm Beach Atlantic University. Readers may watch the full video below. Kai’s impersonation of her grandfather appeared at the 19:43 mark.

Of course, impersonating a grandfather does not necessarily make a teenager charming, let alone the personification of a new era.

Still, the 17-year-old has made quite the impression during her brief time in the public eye. And the kind of impression she has made leads one to view her as a symbol of renewed national optimism.

Daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Haydon, Kai first charmed Americans when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in July, only days after the first assassination attempt on her grandfather’s life.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see,” Kai said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

She then painted a picture of a proud and attentive grandfather.

It soon became clear, too, that the granddaughter had inherited some of her grandfather’s best qualities.

“When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head,” she said.

The convention audience laughed at Trump’s competitive tactics, but Kai explained why they never worked on her.

“And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, ‘I’m a Trump, too,'” she added, drawing laughter and applause.

I loved Kai Trumps speech 🎤 it was so refreshing , genuine and candid! She’s an amazing young lady! The Trump family is something very special,very special! ❤️🤍💙🩷 pic.twitter.com/L8ahvq1XnO — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 18, 2024

In a week when President Joe Biden granted a blanket pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, for alleged crimes dating back more than ten years, Kai’s brief impersonation of the president-elect, coupled with memories of her convention speech, really does strike one as a breath of fresh air.

For one thing, it reminds us that not every powerful family includes influence-peddling degenerates.

Truth be told, however, one would rather focus on the bright future than the dismal recent past. Kai personifies the former, while the Bidens only represent the latter.

The 17-year-old blossoming superstar strikes the distant observer as poised, driven, athletic and tough as nails.

She also comes across as authentic, good-natured and wholesome, mimicking her grandfather’s quirks while talking openly of his love for family.

In short, without placing the burden of symbolism on a teenager who never asked for it, one may say with confidence that if the qualities thus far exhibited by young Kai Trump prove decisive in shaping America’s future, then Americans have every reason for exuberant optimism.

