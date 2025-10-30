As a conservative, I truly cannot think of anything better than failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris getting back into the political arena.

Seriously.

Conservatives and Republicans should be lining up in droves to pump money and resources into her campaign to ensure we get a Harris-[Insert the most milquetoast choice imaginable] 2028 ticket.

There have been few — if any — political operatives with a more vapid record coupled with a more inflated sense of self-worth than Harris in recent memory.

Classic DEI drivel? She’s full of it. Trump Derangement Syndrome? She has a particularly advanced case of it. Word salads that would make The Riddler blush? It’s practically her specialty.

It’s hard to think of a more direct and easy path to securing another four years of Republican leadership than to get Kamala on the presidential dais.

Alas … it’s going to take a lot of work to get her across that finish line, because Harris — as has been the case — demonstrates an incredible knack for stepping on political rakes.

Here’s Harris stepping on a rake, and getting called out for it, by a fed-up establishment media, as shared by the Daily Caller’s Jason Cohen:

🚨NEW: Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sarah Ferguson *REPEATEDLY* CALLS OUT Kamala Harris for ducking question on Biden’s decline🤣 FERGUSON: “Wasn’t his refusal to recognize his own frailties the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?” HARRIS: *Rambles about… pic.twitter.com/RO8jiBabcl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

Harris spoke with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation‘s Sarah Ferguson for its “7.30” program, and the two covered a myriad of topics, including her new memoir.

Ferguson asked Harris whether gaslighting the American public about former President Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline was something she had moved past yet.

“Wasn’t [Joe Biden’s] refusal to recognize his own frailties, the reason that you faced a nearly impossible task?” Ferguson asked Harris, in a perfectly fair and reasonable question about Harris’ former boss.

Kamala’s response: “I ran against Donald Trump …”

It’s almost farcical how Democratic women from California (Hi ,Katie Porter!) universally seem to lack the part of the brain that allows them to answer a question without filibustering to “Orange man bad!”

Ferguson, to her credit, wasn’t buying it.

“I want to interrupt you because that is a world-class pivot, but it is not the question that I asked you,” Ferguson said.

Harris made a face like her brain had to reboot real quick, as Ferguson continued her inquiry.

“Are you still reluctant to criticize the former president?” Ferguson asked.

“In what regard, please?” Harris said, seemingly deflecting again.

“Was it Joe Biden’s decision — his failure — to recognize his own frailties in that position, to put you in the position that made it almost impossible to win that race?” Ferguson asked again.

Harris, handed a golden opportunity on a silver platter to finally excise herself of the deeply unpopular Biden-Harris administration, did what Dems do best when cornered: Lie like snakes.

“He was not frail as President of the United States,” Harris matter-of-factly replied.

Never mind, guys. I don’t think there’s any way to get Harris onto that 2028 ticket — not if she’s going to continue to take PR lessons from her worst impulses.

