Watch: Kamala Harris' Bizarre Doritos Tangent at AI Conference Reminds Americans 'We Dodged a Massive Bullet in 2024'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris turned heads over the weekend when she spoke at an artificial intelligence conference, somehow twisting the subject matter into a word salad about her experience ordering her favorite snacks through the internet before the Oscars.

“So we did DoorDash, ‘cause I wanted Doritos,” Harris said at the HumanX conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, per the New York Post.

“And the red carpet part was about to start, and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store. So it was DoorDash,” she continued.

“So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” Harris added.

The entire rant lasted for more than two and a half minutes.

Harris desperately tried to link her personal chip ordering experience to broader trends in the artificial intelligence market.

“But here’s the thing: At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should,” she continued.

“To expect that the innovation would also be weighted in terms of solving their everyday problems, which are beyond my craving for Doritos, but about whatever — and I know the work is happening — around, you know, scientific discoveries, for example, to cure longstanding diseases.”

Harris pivoted to assert that there should be an “investment of resources in solving the affordable housing issue in America.”

But social media users were not very impressed with her analysis of the cutting-edge technology.

“Every time you hear Kamala Harris talk, you think it’s not real,” one commenter said. “Yet somehow, it’s real and it is exactly has bad as it actually is. We dodged a massive bullet in 2024.”

“The Democrat Party can’t be happy that Kamala Harris keeps talking in public,” another observed.

“So Dorito’s could solve the affordable housing dilemma? Am I hearing that right?” a third asked.

We became all too used to these word salads during Harris’ four years as vice president.

As openly confessed by now-former President Joe Biden, she was largely selected for her position based on the color of her skin and her sex rather than any special talent she happened to have.

That dichotomy between the skills for which she was qualified and the skills for which she was hired became apparent any time she had to explain a difficult subject or try connecting with an audience.

This most recent example reminds Americans of how blessed we are to be unburdened from what has been.

