No matter how much his handlers try to prop him up, it has become crystal clear that the president of the United States is mentally compromised. Republicans have known this from the day he launched his campaign in April 2019 and we’ve watched his condition worsen over the past three years. The rest of the world sees it too.

Under the circumstances, it would make sense for this administration, when possible, to make the most of Vice President Kamala Harris. Yet she is seldom seen on the world stage.

The reason might be that nearly every time Harris steps into the spotlight, the media comes away with an unfortunate new sound bite.

During a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Friday, a reporter asked Harris, “How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this … historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?”

This was a question she should have had an answer to. Americans deserve to know how long they are going to be dealing with inflation and high gas prices. But Harris was incapable of answering.

After a brief pause, she opened her mouth and delivered a three-minute word salad that had next to nothing to do with the question she was asked.

REPORTER: “How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?” KAMALA HARRIS: …………… pic.twitter.com/HdpRgcjIJn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022



About one minute into her answer, speaking slowly, she addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It is painful to watch what is happening to innocent people in Ukraine who just want to live in their own country and have pride in themselves as Ukrainians, who want to be home speaking the language they know, going to the church that they know, raising their children in the community where their families have lived for generations, and by the millions now are having to flee with nothing but a backpack.”

Eventually, she said, “Yes, the president did say in the State of the Union there is a price to pay for democracy. Got to stand with your friends. And as everybody knows even in your personal life, being loyal to those friendships, based on common principles and values, sometimes it’s difficult. Often, it ain’t easy. But that’s what the friendship is about based on shared values. So that’s what we’re doing.”

The reporter’s question and Harris’ full answer begin at the 27:21 mark in the video below.



I suppose, in her mind, she answered the question. After veering completely off-topic for two-and-a-half minutes, she essentially said, “We don’t know how long inflation and high gas prices will last. We must stand by our friends and endure the Putin price hike.”

But her answer was so nonsensical, one Twitter user responded with a clip of a contestant in the 2007 Miss Teen USA pageant painfully winging it in response to a question she couldn’t answer.

After watching a clip of Harris laughing out loud at a joint news conference with the Polish president on Thursday, a former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was outraged. She tweeted, “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.”

After some fierce backlash, she deleted the tweet.

But frankly, I couldn’t agree with her more.

