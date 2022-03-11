Share
Vice President Kamala Harris laughs during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Belwelder Palace in Warsaw on Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris laughs during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Belwelder Palace in Warsaw on Thursday. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Kamala Harris Directly Asked Question, She Just Laughs Awkwardly and Gets Someone Else to Answer

 By Samantha Chang  March 11, 2022 at 7:36am
The tragic comedy of errors that is Kamala Harris’ vice presidency darkened Europe’s door on Thursday during a clownish news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

In her trademark response to every crisis, Harris cackled inappropriately while discussing the plight of Ukrainian refugees displaced by the recent Russian invasion.

A reporter asked soberly: “I wanted to ask you about some reporting that my colleague here in Poland noticed. He recently spoke with the mayor of the largest border town, who told him that the refugee system is essentially not set up for this, that it will collapse. It’s an improvised system that can work for maybe two weeks, but not indefinitely.

“And I’m wondering what the United States is going to do more specifically to set up a permanent infrastructure. And relatedly, is the United States willing to make a specific allocation for Ukrainian refugees?”

The reporter added: “And for President Duda, I wanted to know if you think and if you asked the United States to specifically accept more refugees.”

Duda motioned for Harris to respond first since the initial question was directed at her.

In a shocking display of clueless frivolity, the vice president giggled and spouted a baffling non sequitur, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” (Duda had used the phrase earlier in the news conference.)

She then laughed at her own joke, after which the Polish president said, “OK, I’ll go first.”

The vice president’s odd behavior was memorialized in the White House’s official transcript of the joint news conference with Duda:

“Okay. (Laughs.) A friend in need is a friend indeed. (Laughter.)”

Harris was roundly roasted on Twitter for her bizarre outburst and seemingly cavalier attitude about a bloody war that’s killing countless people and destabilizing the world.

Iuliia Mendel, a former spokeswoman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, remarked, “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.”

She later deleted the post in response to a left-wing backlash.

Harris’ trademark cackling is emblematic of someone who doesn’t understand what’s going on and is tacitly admitting that she has no solution to any problem she encounters.

So she laughs to fill the yawning chasm of her ignorance.

As the war in Ukraine rages on and the United States is roiled by soaring inflation, terrifying crime waves and daily border invasions, Harris’ taxpayer-funded boondoggle to Europe accomplished nothing.

It’s mind-boggling that the vice president underperforms even the lowest expectations many of us had for her. During these trying, uncertain times, you can be sure she’ll continue to humiliate herself — and the United States — in the weeks and months ahead.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
