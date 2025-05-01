Watch: Kamala Harris' First Post-Election Speech Turns Into a 'Cringey' Mess the Second She Steps Onstage

There’s more presidential poise at a high school beauty pageant.

When former defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris took the stage Wednesday night for a speech in San Francisco, she reminded Americans how lucky they are that Donald Trump is in the White House.

That wasn’t what she set out for, of course. But within seconds of taking the podium, Harris was giving a stark demonstration of how unsuited she is to the presidency.

“Kamala Harris is back in all her cringey glory,” the conservative X account End Wokeness declared.

Kamala Harris is back in all her cringey glory pic.twitter.com/KdI5rX0uoW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2025

“Cringey” might be one of the most overused adjectives in political commentary, but it fits the occasion. It’s hard to take Harris’ grating maniacal laugh and patently fake emoting with anything but wincing disgust, combined with relief that she’s not in the Oval Office.

To think this cackling poser could have been representing the United States to the world? It was bad enough when she was vice president and the country held its breath hoping the elderly, infirm, and clearly addled Joe Biden would hold on to keep Kamala from taking charge.

Now? She makes Biden look like Otto von Bismarck.

Will Kamala Harris become governor of California? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 12% (200 Votes) No: 88% (1470 Votes)

As the evening was reported by the Bay Area’s KTVU, which described it as Harris’ first “major” speech since the November election, the former VP was on solidly home turf.

Not only was she back in lefty San Francisco, where she started her political career, but she was speaking in front of one of the leftiest audience San Francisco has on offer, an anniversary gathering of the group Emerge, which was formed to elect Democratic women to office.

So the greeting she got was rapturous, but for a viewer with a better grasp on sanity, her demeanor (“And Dougie’s here, too, hah, hah, hah …”) was damn near disturbing.

As to the speech itself, KTVU reported, it stuck to the expected bashing of President Donald Trump on the occasion of his first 100 days in office. But it also contained shout-outs to some of the biggest, most out-of-touch lunatics in the Democratic Party today.

Kamala Harris: I’m really inspired by Democrat leaders like Chris Van Hollen, Jasmine Crockett, Maxwell Frost AOC, and others. pic.twitter.com/OlEBpiJ5hw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

Harris’ favorites? Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator and blowhard whose politics boil down to self-promotion; Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland senator who’s willing to go to the mat for a[n alleged] violent MS-13 gang member deported by the Trump administration; Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a lefty who makes headlines for all the wrong reasons; Jasmine Crockett, the reliably disgraceful representative from Texas; Maxwell Frost, a Florida rep and MS-13 fanboy; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York socialist rep and protege of one-foot-in-the-grave Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders; and, Sanders, the elder statesman of leftist lunacy.

If that’s what Harris thinks Democrats are selling, Americans aren’t going to be buying. They weren’t buying it last year. They won’t be buying it in 2026. They won’t be buying it in 2028.

In short, it was a Kamala Harris appearance — a witless, embarrassing exercise in false emotion and falser intellect — and politically tone deaf, to boot.

The fact that, as KTVU noted, there’s serious talk of her running for governor of California, after four years of failure on the national stage, says everything there is to say about the tarnished state of Golden State politics.

And it was a reminder — even if Harris didn’t intend it — that Donald Trump might have dodged a bullet by grace of God in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July of last year, but the country as a whole dodged a bigger one in November.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.