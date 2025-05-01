Share
Commentary
Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday.
Commentary
Former Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a keynote address during the Emerge 20th Anniversary Gala in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Watch: Kamala Harris' First Post-Election Speech Turns Into a 'Cringey' Mess the Second She Steps Onstage

 By Joe Saunders  May 1, 2025 at 7:25am
Share

There’s more presidential poise at a high school beauty pageant.

When former defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris took the stage Wednesday night for a speech in San Francisco, she reminded Americans how lucky they are that Donald Trump is in the White House.

That wasn’t what she set out for, of course. But within seconds of taking the podium, Harris was giving a stark demonstration of how unsuited she is to the presidency.

“Kamala Harris is back in all her cringey glory,” the conservative X account End Wokeness declared.

“Cringey” might be one of the most overused adjectives in political commentary, but it fits the occasion. It’s hard to take Harris’ grating maniacal laugh and patently fake emoting with anything but wincing disgust, combined with relief that she’s not in the Oval Office.

To think this cackling poser could have been representing the United States to the world? It was bad enough when she was vice president and the country held its breath hoping the elderly, infirm, and clearly addled Joe Biden would hold on to keep Kamala from taking charge.

Now? She makes Biden look like Otto von Bismarck.

Will Kamala Harris become governor of California?

As the evening was reported by the Bay Area’s KTVU, which described it as Harris’ first “major” speech since the November election, the former VP was on solidly home turf.

Not only was she back in lefty San Francisco, where she started her political career, but she was speaking in front of one of the leftiest audience San Francisco has on offer, an anniversary gathering of the group Emerge, which was formed to elect Democratic women to office.

So the greeting she got was rapturous, but for a viewer with a better grasp on sanity, her demeanor (“And Dougie’s here, too, hah, hah, hah …”) was damn near disturbing.

As to the speech itself, KTVU reported, it stuck to the expected bashing of President Donald Trump on the occasion of his first 100 days in office. But it also contained shout-outs to some of the biggest, most out-of-touch lunatics in the Democratic Party today.

Related:
White House Fires Off Sizzling Response to Kamala Harris' First Speech Since Election: 'It Was a Great Reminder ...'

Harris’ favorites? Cory Booker, the New Jersey senator and blowhard whose politics boil down to self-promotion; Chris Van Hollen, the Maryland senator who’s willing to go to the mat for a[n alleged] violent MS-13 gang member deported by the Trump administration; Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a lefty who makes headlines for all the wrong reasons; Jasmine Crockett, the reliably disgraceful representative from Texas; Maxwell Frost, a Florida rep and MS-13 fanboy; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York socialist rep and protege of one-foot-in-the-grave Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders; and, Sanders, the elder statesman of leftist lunacy.

If that’s what Harris thinks Democrats are selling, Americans aren’t going to be buying. They weren’t buying it last year. They won’t be buying it in 2026. They won’t be buying it in 2028.

In short, it was a Kamala Harris appearance — a witless, embarrassing exercise in false emotion and falser intellect — and politically tone deaf, to boot.

The fact that, as KTVU noted, there’s serious talk of her running for governor of California, after four years of failure on the national stage, says everything there is to say about the tarnished state of Golden State politics.

And it was a reminder — even if Harris didn’t intend it — that Donald Trump might have dodged a bullet by grace of God in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July of last year, but the country as a whole dodged a bigger one in November.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Mel Gibson's Gun Freedom Restored After 15 Years with Help from Pam Bondi's Office
Watch: Kamala Harris' First Post-Election Speech Turns Into a 'Cringey' Mess the Second She Steps Onstage
Watch: Man on Zip Line Accidentally Records Brutal Terrorist Attack; Hears 'Allahu Akbar' 3 Times First
Nike 'Sincerely' Apologizes Over Marathon Billboard That Sparked Holocaust Backlash
Dem Judges Drop Bond for Man Accused of Stomping Dementia Patient, Now He's Accused of Another Sick Attack
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation