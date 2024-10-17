Watch: Kamala Harris Gets Slapped with Reality as Fox Host Gives VP Brutal Reminder of Her Failures

Of all the moments in Kamala Harris’ catastrophic Fox News meltdown on Wednesday night — and there are too many to properly do justice to, really — one stood out above the rest.

Harris, as you may have gleaned, is part of an administration that has been in the White House for three-and-a-half years. She’s told interviewers that the main difference between her and Joe Biden is more or less that she doesn’t have obviously declining mental faculties — perhaps not in that language, but that’s basically the only difference she’s willing to acknowledge.

Yet, most Americans think that America is on the wrong track. Biden’s low approval ratings — and Kamala’s equally low approval ratings before she unburdened us of the old guy — are proof of this. Even Harris is using “A New Way Forward” as her slogan.

OK, then, Baier noted, after presenting a poll that noted 79 percent of respondents believed the country was going the wrong direction: “Why are they saying that, if you are turning the page? You have been in office for three-and-a-half years.”

Should we be happy that she came up with something aside from something about how she was a middle-class family? Well, that would be heartening if she came up with something other than that the new way forward and page-turning she was talking about was from … Donald Trump. Who last led this country in January 2021.

“Donald Trump has been running for office,” she answered.

“But you’ve been the person holding the office,” Baier said.

To be fair, not her, but the White House she was a part of. But, also to be fair to Bret, Kamala didn’t use this method of escape.

“Come on, you and I both know what I’m talking about,” she said, smiling.

No, Bret actually didn’t.

“What I’m talking about is that, over the last decade –” Harris said, pausing.

Baier eventually interrupted whatever thought might have been forming to note that “you have the lever of power.”

“But, listen, over the last decade, it is clear to me — and certainly the Republicans who are on stage with me … that [Trump] is unfit to serve,” she said.







This was just one of the multifarious trainwreck moments from the interview, but it might be the most important one. Kamala Harris tried to have it both ways, emphasizing both the lack of difference between her and Joe Biden while simultaneously saying she’ll chart a new course forward.

But she’s been part of the ship that’s been charting the course we’re on, and it’s pretty clear from the events that unspooled between the June 27 debate in which Joe Biden basically revealed to the world that he was unfit for the nation’s highest office and Biden himself coming to that conclusion a few weeks later, that ol’ Uncle Joe hasn’t been the one with his hand on the tiller.

Confronted with this, she says we need to turn the page on her opponent. Which, again, they’ve had plenty of time to do. But he’s been running for president for so long, apparently! This goes on and on until, cornered, Harris darts out into another prepared jeremiad against her opponent’s fitness for office while ducking her own record as part of this White House.

And she’s been allowed to get away with this, interview after interview after interview. If you want to know why it took so long for her to sit down with the media, Wednesday was why. This was exactly what she didn’t want you to see.

“People are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader, who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances,” she said later during the answer. She’s not wrong: People are exhausted. She’s professed to be a leader. Her entire campaign is based off of the fact that she’s not the other guy and that he’s totally unfit, which sounds like a personal grievance to me. This isn’t an argument for her campaign.

Bret Baier is the first one who seems to have pointed this out to her. Too bad someone didn’t point out this variance to her a few months back, because it doesn’t look good when, with less than three weeks until the election, she looks to chart “A New Way Forward” but can’t really say from what. It’s a brutal reminder about all the ways that she’s failed America for the last four years — and will continue to do so, if given the chance.

