The first time I ever saw then-Sen. Kamala Harris in action was during the September 2018 confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It was clear that both Harris and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker were auditioning for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary that would begin four months later.

As much as I loathed her, I was impressed by her confidence, her audacity and what I perceived at the time to be her intelligence. I worried that she would become the next U.S. president.

However, aside from that one brief moment of glory during a June 2019 primary debate when she ambushed then-rival Joe Biden over his record on race, Harris’ campaign failed to gain traction. Her candidacy ended in failure.

Yet Biden still saw fit to choose her as his running mate.

Harris’ vice presidency has been marked by one calamity after another. Rather than projecting that gutsy image we saw during the Kavanaugh hearing, she’s come across as unprepared, unserious and, frankly, not too bright.

During an interview with NBC’s Craig Melvin that aired Thursday, Harris was asked, “At what point does the administration say, ‘You know what, this strategy isn’t working. We’re going to change strategies.’ … Is it time?”

Harris replied with the following word salad: “It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day. Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down.”



What?

It sounds like Harris has been spending a bit too much time around her boss.

Commentator Ben Shapiro and other conservatives reacted on Twitter.

She is Michael Scott, only not likable or sympathetic. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 13, 2022

“It is time for us to do what we have been doing and that time is every day.” This is one of the greatest lines I have ever heard from any politician. Truly. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 13, 2022

When you’re trying to hit the word count on a college essay pic.twitter.com/BNzIcHdyJZ — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 13, 2022

This is every episode of Veep. https://t.co/kWFJ6iEiiI — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 13, 2022

To a certain extent, the options available to any administration in the fight against COVID-19 are limited.

But despite Biden’s intense criticism of former President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic and his insistence that he would “shut down the virus,” he had no strategy. His administration simply continued the policies that were already in place and added the vaccine mandate.

Melvin asked if it was time to change the strategy. Knowing the administration never had a strategy in place to deal with the coronavirus, let alone a plan B, Harris didn’t know how to respond.

Still, she’s the vice president of the United States. If she is spooked by a question from a member of the establishment media, how will she respond to a challenge from Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping?

