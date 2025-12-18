Watch: Kamala Harris Gives Laughable Answer When Asked Why the Biden Admin Didn't Release the Epstein Files

It is with much dismay that I have to report former Vice President Kamala Harris is back in the news and dishing out nonsensical takes with so much ease, it’s like she never left.

On Wednesday, Harris made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where the host asked her about the files relating to the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, as reported by CNN. The Department of Justice is required to release those files by Friday under a new federal law.

You would think Harris would be better at answering questions about the Biden administration, after doing so much of it in the lead-up to Election Day last year, but no, not quite.

Kimmel asked her about President Donald Trump’s release of those files.

“The Epstein files are supposed to be released on Friday. Do you believe we will see the entirety of those files?” Kimmel asked.

In her response, Harris seized the opportunity to criticize Trump, calling his actions “criminal” and claiming the DOJ somehow operates independently from the executive branch.

“What he has done to treat the Department of Justice as his personal law firm is criminal in proportion to what it’s supposed to be, and that is, it supposed to be an independent body that does justice blindfolded, in terms of for whom.”

She went on to explain that the DOJ is supposed to operate without “favor or fear,” adding that she was unsure whether the Trump DOJ will release the Epstein files.

The obvious question, which Kimmel posed next, was why she and former President Joe Biden did not release the Epstein files years ago.

Here, Harris found herself in an old trap she can never talk her way out of.

Anytime she criticizes Trump, she must answer on those grounds for the Biden administration. As usual, she did so incoherently this time around.

“Why didn’t the Biden administration release those files? … Why didn’t they come out during your administration?” Kimmel asked.

Harris responded, “We strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did. We absolutely adhered to that, and it was right to do that.

“The Justice Department would make its decisions independent of any political or personal vendetta or concern that we may have, and that’s the way it worked.”

It’s almost as if Harris was actively searching for the worst phrasing possible in her response — one that would contradict all evidence.

On Tuesday, Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released documents showing that in 2022, the FBI was hesitant to conduct a raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, feeling there was no probable cause for the action.

Received shocking new docs 2day from DOJ & FBI showing FBI DID NOT BELIEVE IT HAD PROBABLE CAUSE to raid Pres Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home but Biden DOJ pushed for it anyway Based on the records Mar-a-Lago raid was a miscarriage of justice Read for urself: https://t.co/qbJNT0tcRE pic.twitter.com/ljWdjndhHE — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 16, 2025

The newly released documents showed that the Biden DOJ pushed for the raid to go through anyway.

This was proof positive that Biden and Harris used their DOJ for political ends to go after Trump, their biggest opponent.

It is astounding that Harris is this politically inept after such a long career.

Surely, she saw this release from Grassley, but made the poorest choice of words anyway.

This isn’t a matter of executive propriety, or whatever angle Harris is trying to take.

Democrats only now care about the Epstein files because they recognize the opportunity to score some political points against the Trump administration, sensing correctly that the administration erred in not getting them released sooner.

