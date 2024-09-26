Watch: Kamala Harris Left Stumped, Pauses While Trying to Find Answer to Question During Awkward Moment

Democrats have grown so desperate that they now regurgitate decades-old economic talking points.

Alas, programming those talking points into the overtaxed brain of Vice President Kamala Harris can result in awkward moments.

For instance, during a fluff interview on Wednesday with establishment bootlicker Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC, Harris flubbed a simple question by reverting to those talking points at the precise moment when nearly any other answer would have been better.

In effect, Ruhle asked how, as president, Harris would pay for expanded child tax credits and housing subsidies.

Never mind that one does not “pay” for tax credits. The framing of the question is what mattered.

“If you can’t raise corporate taxes, or if GOP takes control of the Senate, where do you get the money to do that? Do you still go forward with those plans and borrow?” Ruhle asked in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Now, keep in mind that Ruhle said “if you can’t raise corporate taxes.”

Harris responded as if the talking-point programming overrode manual control.

“Well,” the vice president said before briefly pausing, “but we’re gonna have to raise corporate taxes.”

Will Kamala Harris lose? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (1644 Votes) No: 4% (66 Votes)

Remember, Harris now works for those corporations. She and her fellow Democrats, along with a smaller but still shameful percentage of Republicans in Washington, D.C., serve the establishment, which stands for open borders, needless proxy wars, censorship, domestic surveillance, weaponization of government, medical mandates, gun confiscation, woke indoctrination and every other authoritarian tool that reduces citizens to slaves.

Thus, corporate leaders know what to expect from her. So they know that she needs to say those things about raising corporate taxes because Democrats have no electoral card left to play, no record of helping American citizens on which to run. Despite the fact that they now represent affluent authoritarians, Democrats have reverted to the old class-envy playbook, complete with catchphrases.

In fact, one can rather easily picture Harris practicing those catchphrases as she prepared for the interview.

“And we’re gonna have to raise,” the vice president continued, again ignoring the plain meaning of Ruhle’s question.

“We’re gonna have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. That’s just it. It’s about paying their fair share,” Harris added.

NEW: Kamala Harris gets stumped during her first solo sit-down interview since becoming the Democratic nominee. Stephanie Ruhle: “If you can’t raise corporate taxes or if GOP takes control of the Senate, where do you get the money to do that?” Harris: “Well, but we’re gonna… pic.twitter.com/lp951n3etd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 25, 2024

Those of us who remember the 20th century have heard that “fair share” drivel too many times to count. And it has not improved with time.

Never mind that she does not mean it for all the reasons aforementioned. Even if she did mean it, the notion of paying one’s “fair share” in taxes, without establishing the purpose of those taxes or the need for them, is a terrible idea, for it presupposes that taxation has a punitive function — an idea that appeals only to simpletons with minds addled by envy.

The real story here involves Harris’s inability to respond to a question without falling back on talking points.

As she has repeatedly demonstrated, the vice president struggles to speak in coherent sentences. Not all of her comments degenerate into word salads, but enough do that she has developed a reputation for it.

Thus, when Ruhle asked what Harris would do if she could not raise corporate taxes, and Harris responded that she would have to raise corporate taxes, we know that the vice president said that, not because she meant it, but because her talking-point programming kicked in and told her to shift immediately into “fair share” gobbledygook.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.