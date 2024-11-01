Watch: Kamala Harris' Rally Speech Devolves Into Total Nonsense When Hecklers Get Under Her Skin

It happened again.

At a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, on Thursday, hecklers interrupted Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech, resulting in yet another trademark word salad from the vice president.

As usual, the interruption occurred while Harris spoke to supporters about the only so-called “freedom” that modern Democrats cherish: abortion.

“One in three women in America lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban, many with no exceptions for rape or incest,” Harris said before finally having no choice but to acknowledge the loud hecklers over her left shoulder.

“You know what, let me say something about this,” she said, turning to look in the hecklers’ direction. “We’re here ’cause we’re fighting for a democracy.”

Her supporters, of course, cheered that platitudinous lie.

Even amid the applause, however, the unscripted moment clearly left the vice president rattled. And her latest word salad followed shortly thereafter.

“And understand the difference here. Understand the difference here moving forward. Moving forward, understand the difference here. What we are looking at is a difference in this election. Let’s move forward and see where we are,” she said before returning to the abortion issue.

Readers with a high tolerance for lies and the celebration of child sacrifice may watch Harris’ full remarks below. The relevant interruption began around the 13:00 mark.

Abortion and democracy, democracy and abortion: Democrats love the one and have grotesquely perverted the meaning of the other.

For instance, when they celebrate abortion, take them at their word. They will shriek with joy at the prospect of more murdered children.

With respect to democracy, however, they have played a remarkably Orwellian trick on the electorate.

Never mind that Harris and her allies oppose both the First Amendment and the Second Amendment. And never mind that they have thrown political dissenters into prison. When they say “democracy,” they mean rule by oligarchs, unelected bureaucrats and installed presidential nominees.

In other words, while they purport to defend “democracy,” they actually champion its inverse.

Furthermore, note the frequency with which the vice president has faced heckling in recent weeks. And note, too, the nature of the heckling.

Last week in Kalamazoo, Michigan, another anti-war heckler drowned out Harris’s lies.

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Holy smokes! Kamala gets heckled, called a “piece of sh-t” and booed loudly by anti-war protestors at her Kalamazoo, MI rally. pic.twitter.com/VaowHaVncs — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 26, 2024

Remember, too, several weeks ago, when Harris — once again extolling the virtues of abortion — responded to a heckler’s “Jesus is Lord” comment by declaring, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally.”

Kamala Harris is literally a demon. By all accounts that I was able to verify, the “heckler” was saying “Jesus is Lord”. To which that demon cackling Kamala said “oh you’re at the wrong rally “. And remember all the times she accused Trump of being fixated on the size of the… pic.twitter.com/A3Uo6IjEm5 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 19, 2024

In other words, Harris has repeatedly faced heckling from anti-war and pro-life dissenters. Some might view that as further evidence that the modern Democratic Party has devolved into a death cult.

On Thursday, however, the heckling appeared to unnerve the vice president. In fact, she behaved as she has in other unscripted moments, for the heckling called forth pure “gibberish.”

“The gibberish never ends,” Fox News’s Tammy Bruce wrote Thursday on the social media platform X.

The gibberish never ends 😐 https://t.co/xBlTxhUZP8 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 1, 2024

Other X users agreed.

“Let’s move forward and see where we are.” Good Lord. She just tosses words in the air and lets them land where they land. How can people buy this crap?? — Honeybadger4USA 🇺🇸 (@Honeybadger4USA) November 1, 2024

What?!? 😳 She says absolutely nothing… ever. — Snow65snow (@Snow65Snow) November 1, 2024

Amazing. It takes a whole lot of work to say Absolutely Nothing. — Invisible citizen (@jlcusumano) November 1, 2024

Of course, Harris’s word-salad-filled interviews have become the stuff of legend.

From time to time, in fact, she even repeats the same nonsense, in some cases months apart.

Again, never mind her totalitarian instincts. In a country with a free press, her addled mind alone would disqualify her from public office.

