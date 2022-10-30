President Joe Biden capped an evening of flubs and faux pas on Friday by appearing ready to walk off the edge of a stage as he and Vice President Kamala Harris appeared at a Democratic Party event in Philadelphia.

Biden’s close call took place after his speech.



In writing about the episode for Red State, Nick Arama gave his two cents: “Biden went to the end of the stage and made a motion as though to jump off the stage.”

“Look at Kamala Harris as she first appears terrified and then decides to play it off as a joke halfway through. The look on her face is something else,” Arama wrote.

It was, perhaps, a fitting end to an evening in which Biden botched the number of states in the union, misfired on the name of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and erroneously bragged about lowering gas prices.

BIDEN: “We went to 54 states” in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Haha0WmVdk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2022

Joe Biden just called Paul Pelosi “Bobby.” pic.twitter.com/xuTRB6A1EV — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 29, 2022

BIDEN: “Since the election, we’ve taken gas prices down from where they were!” What is he talking about? Gas prices averaged $2.39/gallon when Biden took office. Prices average $3.76/gallon today. pic.twitter.com/xpcgyyC5Iu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 29, 2022

Words and Biden have had difficulty this week, as when he said there are “eight bullets in a round,” indicated airline seating rules only impact minorities and called Harris a “great president.”

BIDEN: “My legislation says there can be no more than eight bullets in a round, okay?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LxmTk9EjyC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

Joe Biden just said that fees on airplanes for extra leg room in front mostly affect people of color 🧐

pic.twitter.com/UmRQnlRQOR — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

Biden tells Kamala Harris: “Happy birthday to a great president” pic.twitter.com/VNB9r9P5nT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

Fox News has been keeping score of Biden’s gaffes. From Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, the president had an average of .810 gaffes a day, with 17 flubs in that time period.

Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, a former White House doctor who has said Biden’s cognitive abilities are declining, summed up his attitude toward the president with this tweet on Monday: “Does Biden even KNOW he’s President?”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.