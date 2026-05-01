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Former Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Public Counsel Awards Dinner Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California, but not everybody found her to be a riveting speaker.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Public Counsel Awards Dinner Wednesday in Beverly Hills, California, but not everybody found her to be a riveting speaker. (Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

Watch: Kamala Harris' Speech Appears to Put Onstage Musician to Sleep

 By Michael Schwarz  May 1, 2026 at 10:32am
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No one ever confused former Vice President Kamala Harris with the great Roman orator Cicero.

In fact, during Harris’ failed 2024 bid for the presidency, even some Democrats acknowledged her rhetorical deficiencies.

Rarely, however, did she literally put someone to sleep as she appeared to do on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Public Counsel Awards Dinner inside the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, according to TMZ.

In a clip posted to the social media platform X, a saxophonist sitting on stage near the former vice president looked for all the world to be enjoying a rather long nap even as she spoke.

At one point, while Harris discussed the left’s “No Kings” rallies, a camera panned toward the saxophonist, who sat perfectly still, head down, eyes closed, and hands on his knees. That lasted for about 10 seconds.

Moments later, amid audience applause, the camera again panned to the saxophonist, whose position had not changed. That lasted for another 10 seconds.

Then, the camera again panned to the saxophonist while Harris spoke. This time, he held his instrument in his right hand. But his eyes remained closed and his head down.

Finally, when Harris finished speaking, the saxophonist — awakened to his duty — played his instrument as she left the stage.

According to TMZ, which leans heavily to the political left, the catnap added levity “to an otherwise powerful night.”

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Of course, not many people characterized Harris’ oratory as “powerful” when she served as vice president.

In fact, she developed a reputation for speaking in word salads.

That problem plagued her throughout the 2024 campaign. Even David Axelrod, former advisor to President Barack Obama, called her out on it.

Some critics, including Vice President J.D. Vance, joked that Harris must have had a drinking problem.

Assuming Harris noticed the apparently sleeping saxophonist, it might have brought back memories of her time in the White House, where elderly President Joe Biden’s anything-but-rigorous daily schedule left plenty of time for naps.

Harris was on hand to accept the Public Counsel’s William O. Douglas Award, which recognizes “those whose accomplishments have forever changed our community, our nation, and our world for the better.”  Past winners include liberal actress Jane Fonda (2025), former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (2023), left-wing entertainer John Legend (2021), and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California (2019).

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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