Watch: Kamala Harris Turns Back the Clock to 2024, Confuses Crowd with Jumbled Motivational Quote That She Has to Repeat

Even in an election season that looks potentially apocalyptic for the GOP, Republicans have at least one reason to smile.

Indeed, Republicans prosper anytime former Vice President Kamala Harris finds her way into the news cycle.

At a campaign rally in Mississippi Thursday, Harris showed off her trademark banality, rhetorical ineptitude, and lack of self-awareness — all of which made voters cringe during her time as vice president under Joe Biden and again during her unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2024.

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