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Former Vice President Kamala Harris, seen in a September photo, had members of her audience scratching their heads after she tried to make an inspirational statement.
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Former Vice President Kamala Harris, seen in a September photo, had members of her audience scratching their heads after she tried to make an inspirational statement. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Watch: Kamala Harris Turns Back the Clock to 2024, Confuses Crowd with Jumbled Motivational Quote That She Has to Repeat

 By Michael Schwarz  October 23, 2026 at 11:31am
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Even in an election season that looks potentially apocalyptic for the GOP, Republicans have at least one reason to smile.

Indeed, Republicans prosper anytime former Vice President Kamala Harris finds her way into the news cycle.

At a campaign rally in Mississippi Thursday, Harris showed off her trademark banality, rhetorical ineptitude, and lack of self-awareness — all of which made voters cringe during her time as vice president under Joe Biden and again during her unsuccessful run for the presidency in 2024.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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