Watch: Kamala Leaves John Stewart Dumbstruck, Staring Blankly Into Camera After She Declares Biden Was 'Fully Competent to Serve' as POTUS

It took Kamala Harris’ book tour for me to realize just how much I missed the woman.

Not her leadership, don’t get me wrong. Thank God daily — no, hourly — that this woman did not win the election in November and become our 47th president. Thank God, too, that she didn’t even win the popular vote. Yeah, I know, that and $3.50 won’t even get you a Big Mac these days, but at least we don’t have to sit through four years of griping about how Donald Trump wasn’t popularly elected and, you know, we really should do something about that.

Instead, the gripe this time is now the title of Harris’ new memoir of the unusual 2024 campaign: “107 Days.” That’s the amount of time that she had from when President Joe Biden announced rather belatedly he was dropping out due to the full, uncut version of this disaster…

Needless to say, the drugs didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/3lYHnU476w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 28, 2024

… until her loss in the general election to Trump.

The problems with the brevity arguments are numerous. The two most prominent ones are that, first, every one of us had voted in 2020 with the foreknowledge that Harris was more than just your usual vice president who hangs around the joint waiting for her boss’ term limits to expire and taking on pet projects.

She was there because her boss could very well expire, period, at any moment (indeed, we found out shortly after he left office that Biden had a form of prostate cancer that he almost certainly had during his presidency) and was running to be a sort of co-president with a guy who wasn’t quite there. Second, while she was in this co-president role, she polled on par with cholera and Yugos, in part because she didn’t seem any more with it, either.

For instance, remember this clip from when Harris was in charge of getting at the “root causes” of the border crisis?

Remember this? Lester Holt: “Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Kamala Harris: “We’ve been to the border. We’ve been the border.” Holt: “But YOU haven’t been to the border.” Harris: “…and I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you’re making.” pic.twitter.com/V5ke0QbT77 — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 26, 2024

That’s scary when she’s in charge and hilarious when she’s not. Which is why “107 Days” has been so refreshing: The book tour provides a valuable window into the woman who could now be sitting in the White House. Such a clear window with such a disturbing picture, in fact, that it gave “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart literal pause when interviewing Harris for his podcast.

Stewart, as you may recall, effectively began ranting literally the moment the debate ended that Biden was no longer competent enough to be president and needed to step aside, repeatedly and with much vulgarity, on “The Daily Show.” While he advocated for the “blitz primary” model, few people in touch with political reality actually thought this was feasible and thus, the tacit endorsement was that, if you’ve gotta put Kamala in as the backup, put her in.







Fast forward to the book and the concomitant tour, which is making virtually nobody happy in a way uniquely Kamala-esque. On one hand, she’s alienated folks still left in Bidenworld by writing that the decision for the former president to run again “was recklessness” and that it “wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition.”

On the other hand, she’s making Jon Stewart have to catch himself by saying, in the least coherent way possible, that Biden “was fully competent to serve” in the interview published Thursday.

“Do you really?” Stewart shot back.

“Yeah, I do,” she says in the clip.

Pause. Long pause. “That — that surprises me, actually,” Stewart finally gets out, with a half-smile.

“No, I do,” Harris continued. “But he, uh, but I — there’s a distinction to be made between running for president and being president.”

Another pause. No smile from Stewart this time, just plain confusion: “What’s the distinction?”

“Well,” Kamala says, looking toward the ceiling as if the answer were up there somewhere. “Being a candidate for president of the United States is about being in a marathon at a sprinter’s pace having tomatoes thrown at you every step you take.”

“That sounds lovely!” Stewart says.

🚨NEW: Jon Stewart *STUNNED* as Kamala Harris claims she believes Biden “WAS FULLY COMPETENT TO SERVE”🚨 STEWART: “Do you really?” HARRIS: “Yeah, I do.” STEWART: “That surprises me, actually.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Pj0VmxS6HU — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 30, 2025

“It’s, it’s more than a notion,” Harris said, before adding that “to be the seated president while doing that, it’s a lot.”

Which is to say that by running for president while being president, which is a prerequisite for securing a second term, he was … not fully competent to serve.

Stewart takes the soft off-ramp here, noting that “it’s a hard case to make for people that he didn’t have the stamina to run but had the stamina to govern, because I think most people view the presidency as a marathon-runner’s sprint with tomatoes being thrown at you in terms of governance.” Which is also true — and a very nice way of saying: “Oh, come on, lady.”

In case you haven’t been paying attention to pop culture this autumn, one of the bigger hits of the season has been Netflix’s “A House of Dynamite,” directed by Kathryn Bigelow of “The Hurt Locker.” What it deals with is, from a number of perspectives, the decisions that a president has to make with an ICBM about to hit the United States from an unknown actor in 20 minutes.

Yes, it’s a work of fiction, thankfully so because we, every four years, put someone who — in the end — has his or her finger on The Button™ if something like this were to occur, among many other things. Biden couldn’t handle teleprompters, much less inflation or the possibility of armageddon. But here’s the woman who thinks the hard part is running for office, not being there. And she hasn’t been to Europe. She doesn’t understand the point you’re making.

Kamala, we missed you. Just not in a position of power, thank Almighty Lord.

