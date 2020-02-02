SECTIONS
Watch Kamala's Face as Schumer Scolds Her for Laughing During Live Impeachment Conference

By C. Douglas Golden
Published February 2, 2020 at 1:16pm
Looks like Kamala Harris is going to be in for detention when Principal Schumer gets done with her.

The impeachment of President Trump, as we know from the Democrats, is nothing if not a somber affair. It was a moment of sadness. Somber sadness for our imperiled republic that made sad Americans feel somber about their sadness, and even sad about those somber pens Democrats handed out when they signed the sad articles of impeachment that would somberly address this grave and somber peril Donald Trump had put us in.

One gets the feeling that the words “sadness” and “somber” are repeated not because that’s how any of the Democrats really feel, but instead as a kind of mantra they have to remember in order to act that way.

It’s difficult for them to pretend this is anything but a moment of glee for liberals — a realization of three years of effort that finally ended with something they could use to justify branding President Trump with the scarlet “I.”

Sen. Harris had a bit of trouble remembering herself in public on Friday — which led to a moment in which Senate Minority Leader Schumer ended up scolding the California Democrat on camera.

According to Fox News, the incident happened as Schumer was holding a Capitol Hill news conference, flanked by some Democrat heavies, to discuss in somber tones how Republicans were blocking additional witnesses to the Trump impeachment trial. (Additional witnesses that should never, ever include Hunter or Joe Biden, and if you say so you’re a filthy conspiracy theorist, of course.)

So, as you could see, this was a super-serious moment — right up until Kamala Harris decided to break character.

This very quickly got some notice.

It almost feels a little unfair that Kamala Harris was the one who got in trouble for this. Sen. Sherrod Brown from Ohio was also messing around on the Democrat dais. Only Sen. Patty Murray of Washington was well-behaved. Dare I say sexism and racism were involved here?

Well, whatever the case, this went viral. One user deployed Joe Biden’s infamous “look, fat” insult:

Oh, look, someone noticed the same thing I did!

Speak some truth:

And then there were some who noticed other things:

I’m sure that had nothing to do with anything. The media would never cover for Democrats at a moment like this.

But then there were those on Twitter who remembered what this was really all about:

Remember, this was all about a somber and sad moment for our nation.

Do you think the Democrats are taking impeachment with the seriousness it deserves?

It’s so somber and sad House Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually said she was “prayerful” on several occasions. (I was under the impression only Pete Buttigieg was allowed to reference religion within the Democratic Party these days.)

Well, if this was all prayerfulness, it looks like Sen. Harris got caught making faces in the back pews while they were asking for new witnesses.

Principal Schumer will no doubt have given her a good rap on the knuckles with a ruler after this one.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal for four years. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture







