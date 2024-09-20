Watch: Kamala's Husband Blames Biden, Says She Bears No Responsibility for Joe's Failures in Major Betrayal

One hopes that simmering resentments inside the Democratic Party will eventually boil to the surface and create open conflict.

If prominent Democrats continue to humiliate President Joe Biden, then perhaps the boiling point will arrive sooner than expected.

In a fluff interview with Michael Strahan of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” second gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, made a lame attempt at distancing the vice president from Biden’s catastrophic record.

Strahan, who enjoyed a Hall of Fame NFL career before entering broadcasting, did not exactly press the issue.

The interview took place at a diner in Emhoff’s hometown of Matawan, New Jersey.

Oddly enough, in response to a question from Strahan about how Harris might differ from Biden as president, the second gentleman at first seemed inclined to emphasize continuity.

On the economy, in fact, Emhoff promised that Harris would “continue and expand” signature Biden policies on infrastructure, for instance.

Emhoff then added a few generic comments about housing and small businesses.

Strahan did follow up with the obvious question, but he also framed that question in a way that showed his eagerness to paint Harris in a flattering light.

“So, for those who may criticize [Harris] and say ‘Well, she hasn’t done that [in] her three-and-a-half years in office as vice president.’ Do you think that’s unfair?” the simping pass rusher-turned-pseudo journalist asked.

“Yeah, she’s the vice president, not the president,” Emhoff replied. “The vice president is there as part of the administration, not leading the administration. So, as president she’s gonna be able to put forth her policies and plans and effectuate those.”

Thus, according to Emhoff, Harris will continue Biden’s policies, but she bears no blame for his failures. Classic Democrat double-speak.

Then, in another example of hard-hitting journalism, Strahan pivoted to an inane question about “masculinity” rather than press Emhoff on the apparent ambivalence toward Biden.

Readers with an appetite for nonsense may watch the entire interview below. The relevant segment began around the 4:00 mark.

As a plain matter of fact, Emhoff cannot distance his wife from the president’s record.

For instance, Harris has bragged about being “the last one in the room” during the decision-making process that led to the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.

Moreover, Biden appointed the vice president “border czar,” another role in which she failed spectacularly.

On a deeper level, however, the question of lingering resentment remains.

During last week’s presidential debate, former President Donald Trump made an eye-opening comment about how much Biden “hates” Harris.

BREAKING: Trump tells Kamala Harris to her face that Biden “does not like her.” pic.twitter.com/vRmEziK7uS — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) September 11, 2024

And — for all of his faults — who could blame the president?

After all, an internal coup orchestrated by party elites pressured Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, resulting in Harris’s elevation to the top of the ticket.

Reports have suggested that the coup left Biden feeling bitterness toward those responsible, including former President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, last month White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to bristle at suggestions that Harris would distance herself from Biden. The president himself had the same reaction.

Thus, curiosity arose last week when, on the day after the debate, Biden donned a red “Trump” hat in front of firefighters in Pennsylvania.

Biden almost certainly meant that as a joke. In fact, it came across as one of his rare goodhearted moments.

Still, the Harris camp’s ill treatment of Biden, even in the fluffiest of fluff interviews, constitutes a subtext to the 2024 election.

And that story might have another chapter or two before it reaches its conclusion.

