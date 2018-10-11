Watch: Kanye West Says MAGA Hat ‘Made Me Feel Like Superman’ in Rousing Oval Office Speech

Rapper Kanye West’s public support of the Trump administration continued this week in comments he made during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.

Seated across from President Donald Trump, the entertainer explained why he has worn the “Make America Great Again” campaign hats that were ubiquitous during the 2016 election.

“It gives me power in a way,” West said. “You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home.”

He cited his marriage to Kim Kardashian as another reason Trump’s campaign slogan resonated with him.

“And also I’m married to a family that, you know, not a lot of male energy going on,” he said. “It’s beautiful, though.”

West said he saw Trump’s campaign as a clear contrast to rival Hillary Clinton.

“It’s something about, I love Hillary,” he said. “I love everyone, right? But the campaign ‘I’m With Her’ just didn’t make me feel like a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

On the other hand, he said Trump made him feel as though he had superpowers.

“It was something about when I put this hat on,” West said. “It made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite superhero, and you made a Superman cape for me.”

Describing Trump as someone who “just goes in and gets it done,” West said the president gave him “the heart” to pursue a profitable deal with Adidas to produce his line of sneakers.

Following a controversial speech at the end of a recent “Saturday Night Live” taping, West used his opportunity in the Oval Office to leave a message for the venerable NBC sketch series.

“What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on. What I need the liberals to improve on is, if he don't look good — we don’t look good. This is our president,” musician Kanye West said of the late night show that consistently mocks Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/ab2jUI1xiU — POLITICO (@politico) October 11, 2018

“What I need ‘Saturday Night Live’ to improve on, what I need the liberals to improve on, is if he don’t look good, we don’t look good,” West said. “He has to be the freshest, the fliest, the fliest planes, the best factory.”

As part of a meeting sources told The New York Times would focus on criminal justice reform, he touched on the issue as part of his defense of the president.

“We have to make our core be empowered,” West said. “We have to bring jobs back into America because our best export is entertainment and ideas. But when we make everything in China and not in America, then we’re cheating our country and we’re putting people in a position to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory every: the prison system.”

