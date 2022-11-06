Watch: Kari Lake Actually Went There, Makes Epic Clinton Body-Count Joke

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has become the rising star that the Republicans have brought to the 2022 midterms. She has been tough, smart, and most especially, funny!

In fact, Lake, who is an expert opponent of the media, just deployed a joke of long standing on the center right side of the political aisle. And she did so to expert and hilarious effect.

Lake is running for an open seat to head the Grand Canyon State and faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (current Gov. Doug Ducey is term limited from office). Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is currently leading Hobbs by 4.5 points, according to RealClearPolitics.

Every conservative knows the joke about the Clintons — or as talk radio giant Rush Limbaugh used to call them, the “Clinton Crime Family.” The joke goes that those who cross the Clintons seem all too often to mysteriously end up dead.

Lake plied this long-time Clinton meme in reaction to Hillary’s recent criticism, the Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal,” Lake said on Fox News last week, alluding to the joke that Clinton’s opponents so often end up dead. Lake made her remark after mockingly noting she was “a little concerned” that Clinton was “badmouthing” her of late.

Lake later posted the clip of her visit to Fox to social media.

ATTN: @HillaryClinton 👀 I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape & I’m not suicidal. That is all. pic.twitter.com/ke7qVxz7bF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 4, 2022

Should more Republicans mimic Kari Lake's aggressive rhetoric? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2578 Votes) No: 1% (28 Votes)

Lake’s ribbing of the former Secretary of State came on the heels of Clinton’s criticism that Lake seemed to be making light of the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

“Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection,” Lake said according to NBC.

The Arizona candidate went on to use that line as a jumping off point to speak to the safety of our children in school.

“If our lawmakers can have protection, if our politicians can have protection, if our athletes, then certainly the most important people in our lives — our children — should have protection,” she said.

Lake has been a shining star, fearless before the press, and spot on in her replies to the media’s constant negative coverage and attempts to tear her down.

Lake’s meteoric rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. Fox News star Tucker Carlson explained why the media is so frightened of Lake. It’s because she used to be one of them.

“Lake may be the most skillful communicator in American politics right now — but most terrifying of all, she spent 30 years in television news,” Carlson said a week ago on his Fox show.

The GOP candidate was an anchor on KSAZ-TV in Phoenix until she resigned in March 2021.

“So when Kari Lake says the media are corrupt, she’s not guessing. She lived right in the middle of it for decades,” Carlson added.

Lake has angered the media is every way possible by opposing every left-wing shibboleth they support. In January, for instance, she promised that if she became Arizona’s governor, she would finish the border wall. She has also put forward a strong plan for Arizona’s business community.

But Lake also knows how to tweak the left. Early in October she sent a “thank you” letter to notorious GOP traitor Liz Cheney for opposing her and showing voters that Lake is actually the better candidate. And days later, Lake flipped the script on the left and doled out a list of who the election deniers really are — hint: it is the Democrats.

This, and more, is why the voters love Lake and why the left and the media fear her. And it may just be why she will become Arizona’s next gov.

Republicans, though, best not get complacent about this rumored “red wave” coming on Tuesday. No red wave will materialize if Republicans don’t get out and vote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.