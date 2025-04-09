Share
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing Tuesday in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily press briefing Tuesday in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Karoline Leavitt Confirms 'Horrible' DOGE Discovery

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2025 at 4:05pm
As the Department of Government Efficiency burrows deep within the labyrinth of the federal bureaucracy, it has discovered something classified by President Donald Trump as “horrible.”

But other than confirming that DOGE has found something big, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is keeping mum about the scope of the find.

“There has been a discovery. I hate to leave you hanging on a cliff, but I don’t want to get ahead of the president on that,” Leavitt said Tuesday in a video posted to social media platform X.

“But I can confirm there has been a discovery; it’s just not quite yet ready for release,” she said.

Last week, Trump said DOGE, spearheaded by Elon Musk, found something “horrible,” according to Roll Call.

Trump said DOGE had found “millions of dollars of fraud and abuse and waste and, uh, they’re still going. I mean, they’re going strong.

“They’re finding, they found something today that’s horrible. It’s horrible,” he said.

Do you want to see DOGE make even more cuts?

“So what they found, you’ll find out very soon. What they found is incredible, and, uh, I give him a lot of credit. He’s got some very smart people with him,” Trump said.

In a post on X, DOGE announced Wednesday it was still cutting.

“In the last two days, agencies terminated 108 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $205M and savings of $70M,” the post said.

The post said cuts included “a $14K [Health and Human Services] contract for an “executive transformational leadership training program” and a $5.2M [Office of Personnel Management] contract to “provide strategic advisory and assistance to improve and transform current processes and organizational systems.”

As noted by Fox News, DOGE recently announced it cut $51 million from the U.S. African Development Foundation, which included hundreds of thousands of dollars designated for mango drying facilities and marketing shea butter and pineapple juice.

In tandem with DOGE’s efforts, the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency is investigating how to rid the federal government of buildings it no longer needs, as noted by a news release on the House Oversight Committee’s website.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who chairs the panel, said it costs about $10 billion to pay for buildings, many of which are not used.

“American taxpayers have been drowning in debt, inflation, unaffordable grocery prices, high interest rates, and have been suffering to get by, all while the federal government is pouring billions of dollars into wasteful empty office buildings and luxurious, high-end furniture, which they — the American taxpayers —  can’t even afford for themselves,” she said.

“The Government owns several hundred million square feet of office space alone. But these office buildings are generally old, underused and falling apart,” Greene said.

“Federal agencies shouldn’t be maintaining empires at taxpayer expense,” Greene said.

