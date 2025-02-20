Share
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks at a press briefing at the White House on Feb. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Drops Bombshell Statistic That Joe Biden Will Hate

 By Randy DeSoto  February 20, 2025
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a powerful statistic to reporters at her Thursday briefing, contrasting President Donald Trump’s accessibility with former President Joe Biden’s.

“As you all know, over the past month the president has taken questions from the press, all of you, nearly every single day, sometimes on multiple different occasions in the same day on any topic any of you wish to talk about,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump set the tone on this approach immediately when he took more than 12 times the questions in his first few hours in office as Joe Biden did in his entire first week,” she added.

One of the enduring images of Trump’s inauguration day for his second term on Jan. 20 was him signing a myriad of executive orders while fielding questions from reporters.

In July 2024, Axios reported in a story titled “Biden’s media evasion” that the Democrat engaged in fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of the last seven presidents at the same point in their term.

At that point, Biden had only done 164 compared to Trump’s 468.

The next lowest was George W. Bush with 248 and Ronald Reagan at 262.

The Daily Signal reported in August 2023 that “over the past three months, the number of reporters with access to the White House dropped by 31%. There are now 442 fewer reporters with a coveted ‘hard pass’—the result of new rules announced in May.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller chastised the White House reporters Thursday for not making more of Biden’s apparent disengagement.

“You’re tempting me to say some very harsh things about some of our media friends,” Miller said when asked who was governing the country during the Biden years.

He continued, “It is true that many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country.”

Randy DeSoto
Conversation