White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided a powerful statistic to reporters at her Thursday briefing, contrasting President Donald Trump’s accessibility with former President Joe Biden’s.

“As you all know, over the past month the president has taken questions from the press, all of you, nearly every single day, sometimes on multiple different occasions in the same day on any topic any of you wish to talk about,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump set the tone on this approach immediately when he took more than 12 times the questions in his first few hours in office as Joe Biden did in his entire first week,” she added.

Karoline Leavitt just revealed a shocking statistic. “President Trump took more than 12 times the questions in his first few hours in office as Joe Biden did in his entire first week.” WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/bViZtL9ucD — George (@BehizyTweets) February 20, 2025

One of the enduring images of Trump’s inauguration day for his second term on Jan. 20 was him signing a myriad of executive orders while fielding questions from reporters.

President Trump signs an Executive Order unleashing Alaska’s potential as an energy reservoir for the entire nation while taking questions from the press pool. Incredible how open Trump is, answering questions from everyone, illustrating how amazing it is to have a real… pic.twitter.com/XnDEQPLwVg — Gary D (@KMGGaryde) January 21, 2025

In July 2024, Axios reported in a story titled “Biden’s media evasion” that the Democrat engaged in fewer press conferences and media interviews than any of the last seven presidents at the same point in their term.

Do you think Trump handles the press well? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (169 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

At that point, Biden had only done 164 compared to Trump’s 468.

The next lowest was George W. Bush with 248 and Ronald Reagan at 262.

Let’s review Joe Biden’s record on the “free press.” This is the same guy who dodged questions, avoided interviews, and skipped press conferences. Worst of all, he booted @DailySignal and 440+ journalists from the White House. What a bunch of malarkey!pic.twitter.com/oz948ndczJ — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) January 16, 2025

The Daily Signal reported in August 2023 that “over the past three months, the number of reporters with access to the White House dropped by 31%. There are now 442 fewer reporters with a coveted ‘hard pass’—the result of new rules announced in May.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller chastised the White House reporters Thursday for not making more of Biden’s apparent disengagement.

MUST WATCH 🔥🔥 White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller gives a civics lesson to hyperventilating leftwingers fear mongering out about the cost and waste-cutting work of DOGE. H/T: @ConradsonJordan for the excellent question. pic.twitter.com/HkBHZoFfoE — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 20, 2025

“You’re tempting me to say some very harsh things about some of our media friends,” Miller said when asked who was governing the country during the Biden years.

He continued, “It is true that many of the people in this room for four years failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.